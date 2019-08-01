Horoscopes for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Aries Unpredictable Uranus blends with the New Moon to create some surprises today, so expect the unexpected. Take advantage of this energy by doing something on the spur of the moment. Rather than let the day happen to you, take the reins and make something happen! Play everything by ear and go where the wind takes you. How often to you get to be spontaneous? Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Taurus The Leo New Moon urges you to begin a new chapter in your family and home life; you may be under pressure at work, but what are you working for to begin with? Chances are the fertile Bull is most concerned with his or her little family at home. You'll have a chance to make a new start in the domestic arena, so be open to changes. Some may be expecting or welcoming a new family member now. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini With the Moon glowing warmly in your third house of community, this is a good day to be neighborly. Is there someone who could use a home cooked meal or a hand in the yard? We often have people in need right in our own neighborhoods and we don't even know it. Spending time with siblings can also be quite satisfying under this transit. Lucky Number 263 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer The New Moon activates your second house of personal finances today, giving some Crustaceans the irresistible urge to buy something. There is nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Men and women alike often splurge as a way to reward themselves after working hard. Find something that will give you pleasure and remind you that you deserve the best. Lucky Number 705 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo With the New Moon activating your first house of personality, you have your royal glow again. There is nothing wrong with feeling confident and worthy; in fact, your positive vibes are contagious. However, you may want to temper your natural pride with a dash of humility. Lucky Number 496 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo It's time to enjoy some peace and quiet as the New Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Silence is often necessary to hear that small, still voice within, so turn off the television tonight and spend sometime enjoying the natural sounds of the evening. If you live in the city, try playing a recording of natural sounds to soothe your soul. Lucky Number 518 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Libra Call your friends and make a play date for tonight; it's time you got out and had some fun. The New Moon in flamboyant Leo urges you to frolic with your most colorful playmates... don't sit inside alone during this time frame. True, these same friends may drive you mad with their dramatic tales, but you can thank your lucky stars that your life seems tame in comparison to the tricky fixes they find themselves in. Lucky Number 749 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio The New Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, urging you to focus on the image you want to project. You can achieve your objectives with just a little extra effort. Try not to clash with your superiors as they are likely to be overly emotional and critical today; keep a low profile for the moment. Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Today's New Moon combines with mighty Jupiter to to send you visions of the future; hopefully you will see the greatest good possible and not just a reflection of your own fears and anxieties. A cultural connection is favoured. If you find yourself dancing on the dark side of the dance floor, snap yourself out of it. What you believe, you can create, so find your favourite Pisces person and ask for some fairy dust. Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Your mood can become a bit intense as the New Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. Try not to become embroiled in any money fights in the coming days; chances are good you have missed something in your own calculations. Some of you may be dealing with issues of life and death, such as witnessing the physical and mental deterioration of loved ones. Try to find the beauty in the cycle of life rather than the horror. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius The New Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, placing the focus on love. Over the next two weeks, issues surrounding your closest relationships may come into play. The stress of the past month may have taken quite a toll, so be supportive of your partner during this time. Get in his/her good graces so that tomorrow's tense aspects won't break you down. Lucky Number 560 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius