Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Aries With the Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, tonight is the perfect date night. Plan to unwind with your mate, best friend or partner after a long day's work... focus on the truly important things in life once the sun goes down. This can be a very exciting time for you and your friends or your lover, so be open to spontaneity! Lucky Number 917 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Today is a good day for cleaning up your inner and outer environment; avoid junk food and remove clutter that has been gathering in your home. You'll feel better both mentally and physically once you get all the trash out of your system. I know you don't want to hear this, but some of your favourite foods are filled with preservatives and trans-fatty acids. Start looking for healthy replacements! Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini The Twins can look forward to good times as the Moon moves through charming Libra. This is not the night to stay home and watch television, so plan to get out with your favourite pals. You'll be charming and witty, more than deserving of your reputation as one of the most interesting signs of the zodiac. Leave your inhibitions at home and have some fun! Lucky Number 947 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Cancer Be sure to get your beauty rest as the Moon spends one last day in your fourth house of home and family. This is a good time to spend with the ones you love and to tend to responsibilities under your own roof. Some Crabs may experience a burst of energy tonight when the changing Moon sneaks into your fifth house of pleasure, tickling your fancy for fun and games. Lucky Number 473 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Enjoy a free and easy day while the Moon completes her tour through your third house of communications. Spend time connecting with your neighbors and siblings... the people in your community have a lot of support to offer. You may need to catch up on your correspondence, so sit down and return messages when you have the chance. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo It may be very hard to resist a shopping spree, especially if you are out with your friends today. You'll want to have what everyone else is buying, but try to control the impulse to spend. In fact, you might try leaving your credit cards at home. Just because something is on sale doesn't mean you need it! If you do spend, be sure to give what items you no longer use to the needy. Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Allow yourself plenty of time to play as the Moon continues to light up your first house of personality. This is a good day for expressing your creativity and enjoying your children and loved ones. If you can, fly a kite, go swimming, pick wild flowers or visit the zoo today. There will be plenty of time for work and responsibilities tomorrow. Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio If you can manage to sleep all day, by the time the Moon enters your first house of personality you'll be ready to come back to life. Fat chance! Why not plan to see a movie or visit friends this evening? You'll enjoy a little escapism or some good company. There's no need to subject yourself to the public masses, but it will be good to leave your cave. Lucky Number 242 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius The Moon and Jupiter conspire to bring mostly happy surprises your way, Sagittarius. Look for serendipity in the little things, like a butterfly that happens to land on your shoulder as you walk the city streets. Good news may be waiting for you. Lucky Number 334 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It seems you'll have to keep putting forth a lot of effort today, even if this is supposed to be your day off. If you are lucky, you'll have a chance to relax with your friends once the changing Moon enters Scorpio and your eleventh house of associates. Take heart... once you take care of business, you'll have plenty of time for relaxation tomorrow. Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius You should feel energetic most of the day while the Moon stimulates your ninth house of travel and adventure. Much later, the changing Moon will step into your tenth house of career and reputation, reminding you of all the work you have left to do. Have fun first today - there will be plenty of time for you to attend to duty tomorrow. Lucky Number 628 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces