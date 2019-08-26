Horoscopes for Monday, August 26, 2019

Aries An older woman is feeling emotional and might even become overwrought at some point today. As a result, you'll feel you have to tiptoe around her to avoid a scene. But maybe all she really needs is a big hug or some kind words. Try to oblige, even if she isn't exactly your favourite person or you're getting fed up with what you see as her histrionics. What will it cost you, anyway? Lucky Number 209 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus You're in a competitive and adventurous mood today, making you keen to get involved in all sorts of interesting activities. You could even be inspired to do something for the first time, especially if it presents you with a bit of a challenge. Although you'll enjoy feeling your adrenalin racing around your veins, don't do anything totally rash or foolhardy. Lucky Number 763 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini This is a great day for talking about your feelings and allowing loved ones to do the same in return. Look on it as the chance to get things out into the open, particularly if they've had a tendency to be swept under the carpet or to provoke arguments. The more honest and open you can be now, the better for everyone concerned. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer A certain person is never far from your thoughts today, and after a while you'll long to see them. If they live a long way away, you'll have a tendency to dream about them or to look through old photos so you can see their face. If they're close by, you'll want to get together with them and could get quite huffy if they aren't available or they've got other fish to fry. Take it easy! Lucky Number 448 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo If you're supposed to be counting the calories at the moment or not allowing a morsel of fat to pass your lips, you'll struggle to keep to your resolve today. That's because you'll be very tempted by all those treats that are currently forbidden, especially if you feel in need of some emotional comfort. Giving someone a hug or listening to music will be better than raiding the cake tin. Lucky Number 176 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo You're ready to throw yourself into your social life at every opportunity today. It's great for casting caution to the winds and doing something a little bit daring, provided you don't actually risk life and limb. If you've been hoping to catch the eye of a certain person and drive them into a frenzy of desire for you, launch stage one of your fiendish plan now. Good luck! Lucky Number 333 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra This is a really good day for dealing with anything that's been on your conscience recently. It will be a huge relief to take some constructive action at long last, and it will also go better than you might have imagined. You have quite a lot of energy right now and you'll enjoy using up some of it in domestic chores, such as doing some cleaning or gardening. Lucky Number 998 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Your emotions have the upper hand today, influencing your actions and speech. As a result, you could get quite heated over things that mean a lot to you. Try to be aware of a possible tendency to try to get your own way or to believe that your needs should be satisfied before anyone else's. If you can control such impulses then all will be well and it will be a good day. Lucky Number 618 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius You're in a dynamic and go-getting mood today, and you won't want to feel that the grass is growing under your feet. Far from it! You'll be a real live wire if you're busy at work, and you'll attract some admiring glances from people who are very impressed by your energy and enthusiasm. If you've been thinking about applying for promotion you may decide to go ahead now. Lucky Number 489 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Your partner is being very affectionate and loving today, which makes you feel great. However, the situation could quickly alter if you can't spare as much time or energy for this person as they would like. They might start to feel neglected, or accuse of you having more important things to do with your time. Do your best to pacify them and to explain what's going on. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Aquarius Is it your imagination, or is a colleague coasting along and hoping you'll cover for them? There may be a good reason for this, but that doesn't mean you have to like it. On the other hand, you might be the one who's trying to do as little as possible and who is desperately hoping you won't be caught out. Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini