Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Aries In complete contrast to yesterday's realism, you've suddenly switched to being highly idealistic and romantic. You're only prepared to see what you want to see and to hear what you want to hear, especially when it comes to friends and loved ones. That's okay if they've got nothing to hide but it will lead to heartache if you're turning a blind eye to someone's glaring faults or their outright lies. Lucky Number 587 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Deception is in the air today, so be careful. Someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes or perhaps you're capable of doing it to yourself. Your behavior is in marked contrast to yesterday, because you're now in a world of your own and when faced with any unpleasant facts will want to bury your head in the sand and completely ignore them. But is that sensible? Lucky Number 132 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini A certain person is being very idealistic today, because they've set their sights on something or someone that is virtually unattainable. If you try to tell them this they won't listen or they'll accuse you of being a spoilsport, so you may have to reconcile yourself to watching them break their heart and then helping them to pick up the pieces. Lucky Number 566 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer Adopt a 'can do' approach whenever possible today because it will make a huge difference to the outcome of whatever you tackle. Believing in yourself is half the battle right now, and it will fill you with the confidence you need to succeed. If you need to stand your ground with someone, do it now while you're quietly determined and self-assured. Lucky Number 785 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo You're in a very dreamy and idealistic mood today, and your feet will barely touch the ground. If you're involved with someone then you'll only want to see the good in them, even if it's completely overshadowed by their faults. If a new relationship begins now it will always have strong overtones of fantasy and romance, making it hard to see what's really going on between you. Lucky Number 829 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo It's very difficult to see what's really going on today because your vision is clouded by idealistic yearnings. Unfortunately, this means you're showing a tendency to kid yourself about something or to allow others to pull the wool over your eyes. Be very careful about this because it means someone could easily take advantage of you, or that you're ignoring a glaring problem. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Be very careful regarding matters of the heart today. You can be idealistic at the best of times and right now you've definitely got stars in your eyes. This means you might persuade yourself that someone is nuts about you when they don't really care about you one way or the other. But if you're with someone who truly loves you, you'll have a very heady and romantic experience. Lucky Number 341 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio Watch out if you're going shopping today because it will be horribly easy to convince yourself that you can afford all sorts of things when you can't. You aren't very realistic or practical right now, and it's no use pretending otherwise because that could lead to problems. For instance, this is not the day to make a big decision about a property or official matter. Bide your time. Lucky Number 750 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius This going to be a really successful day, especially if you're able to pace yourself and exert exactly the right amount of effort for each task. Once again you're very effective and capable, which will impress everyone around you. You will also get a very good idea of what is and isn't possible, so there will be no risk of wasting your time on impossible goals. Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn Take care today because a certain relationship could be very deceptive. You might be kidding yourself about the dynamics that are operating between you and a certain person, perhaps telling yourself that everything is great when you know deep down that it's anything but. If a new partnership starts today it will be very idealistic and romantic, and may not have much to do with reality. Lucky Number 552 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Your heart is definitely ruling your head, putting you in a very romantic and receptive mood. This is wonderful if you've retreated into a world of your own with your beloved because you'll have a fabulous time. But it isn't such good news if you're with someone who has a history of twisting you round their little finger because they're likely to do so again today. Lucky Number 413 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer