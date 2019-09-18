Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Aries
In complete contrast to yesterday's realism, you've suddenly switched to being highly idealistic and romantic. You're only prepared to see what you want to see and to hear what you want to hear, especially when it comes to friends and loved ones. That's okay if they've got nothing to hide but it will lead to heartache if you're turning a blind eye to someone's glaring faults or their outright lies.
Lucky Number587
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Deception is in the air today, so be careful. Someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes or perhaps you're capable of doing it to yourself. Your behavior is in marked contrast to yesterday, because you're now in a world of your own and when faced with any unpleasant facts will want to bury your head in the sand and completely ignore them. But is that sensible?
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
A certain person is being very idealistic today, because they've set their sights on something or someone that is virtually unattainable. If you try to tell them this they won't listen or they'll accuse you of being a spoilsport, so you may have to reconcile yourself to watching them break their heart and then helping them to pick up the pieces.
Lucky Number566
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Adopt a 'can do' approach whenever possible today because it will make a huge difference to the outcome of whatever you tackle. Believing in yourself is half the battle right now, and it will fill you with the confidence you need to succeed. If you need to stand your ground with someone, do it now while you're quietly determined and self-assured.
Lucky Number785
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Leo
You're in a very dreamy and idealistic mood today, and your feet will barely touch the ground. If you're involved with someone then you'll only want to see the good in them, even if it's completely overshadowed by their faults. If a new relationship begins now it will always have strong overtones of fantasy and romance, making it hard to see what's really going on between you.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
It's very difficult to see what's really going on today because your vision is clouded by idealistic yearnings. Unfortunately, this means you're showing a tendency to kid yourself about something or to allow others to pull the wool over your eyes. Be very careful about this because it means someone could easily take advantage of you, or that you're ignoring a glaring problem.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
Be very careful regarding matters of the heart today. You can be idealistic at the best of times and right now you've definitely got stars in your eyes. This means you might persuade yourself that someone is nuts about you when they don't really care about you one way or the other. But if you're with someone who truly loves you, you'll have a very heady and romantic experience.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Watch out if you're going shopping today because it will be horribly easy to convince yourself that you can afford all sorts of things when you can't. You aren't very realistic or practical right now, and it's no use pretending otherwise because that could lead to problems. For instance, this is not the day to make a big decision about a property or official matter. Bide your time.
Lucky Number750
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Sagittarius
This going to be a really successful day, especially if you're able to pace yourself and exert exactly the right amount of effort for each task. Once again you're very effective and capable, which will impress everyone around you. You will also get a very good idea of what is and isn't possible, so there will be no risk of wasting your time on impossible goals.
Lucky Number081
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Take care today because a certain relationship could be very deceptive. You might be kidding yourself about the dynamics that are operating between you and a certain person, perhaps telling yourself that everything is great when you know deep down that it's anything but. If a new partnership starts today it will be very idealistic and romantic, and may not have much to do with reality.
Lucky Number552
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
Your heart is definitely ruling your head, putting you in a very romantic and receptive mood. This is wonderful if you've retreated into a world of your own with your beloved because you'll have a fabulous time. But it isn't such good news if you're with someone who has a history of twisting you round their little finger because they're likely to do so again today.
Lucky Number413
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
If you're wandering around in a fog today, it's making it almost impossible to see what's right in front of your eyes. This is especially true when it comes to your relationship with certain people in your life, because right now you're busy ignoring some unpleasant facts that are staring you in the face. OK, ignore them today if you must, but you'll have to acknowledge them soon.
Comments