Horoscopes for Sunday, November 17, 2019

Aries It's a fortunate day for the Ram, but some of you may feel pulled apart by the pressures of home, family and career. It's time to take it easy, if family togetherness has worn you out. On the other hand, the romantic and financial energies are strong, so single Rams who are on the prowl should do very nicely thankyou. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus It may seem like you need to be in three different places at once on this busy day! Try not to spread yourself too thinly, though: you won't be any good to anyone if you collapse from the strain. This afternoon, be sure to check in with your neighbors. In this day and age, it's more important than ever to be in tune with the people in your community! Lucky Number 880 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Friends can become lovers, and lovers can become friends while Sun and Moon blend well; unpleasant memories will fade under this happy influence. The Twins are notoriously fickle in affairs of the heart but can be remarkably faithful to a friend. The trick is to combine friendship and romance with the right, versatile person. A date with a co-worker will go well tonight. Lucky Number 158 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Cancer With the Moon passing through Cancer today, you should be in your element. You can nurture, create and emote to your heart's content, and people will love you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your rich and potent emotional life, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses, or apologies. Lucky Number 290 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leo Tap into your own intuitive wisdom while the Moon passes through your twelfth house of secrets; remembering your dreams will help you understand the workings of your inner mind. You might not feel like going out with your friends tonight, but who says you have to go out in order to have a good time? Lucky Number 389 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Your dreams and ideals come into focus as the sensitive Moon continues through Cancer. Spending time with friends is likely to be inspiring, so join the gang for dinner tonight. Plans for the future can be shared with your associates, who may have some good ideas to share. Romance is also a good bet today, especially when you are working together on something creative. Lucky Number 285 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You may be more aware of public opinion as the Moon cruises through your tenth house; pay close attention to what you hear. You may disagree hotly with someone in authority, but try to keep this to yourself. If you want to get ahead, you will have to work within the system. Once you are in a position of power, you can start making changes! Lucky Number 364 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Sharing your ideas with your friends and associates will be invigorating for you today. Tell someone about your plans for the future and get some feedback! Chances are good others will be supportive of your dreams and goals. This is also a wonderful time to sample cultural treasures, so make time for trying something new today. Romance blossoms tonight, as Venus enters your sign in the wee hours. Lucky Number 662 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Intense passions may come to the surface as the passing Moon lights up your eighth house of sex, money, and power. You may find yourself feeling very emotional and possibly even edgy; the best cure for this is to direct the energy in a positive way. An intimate encounter with your most significant other should do the trick, but if that option is not available, a brisk walk will do. Lucky Number 264 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn You could be living with an angel and not even know it until today, when the Moon blends well with the glorious Solar Orb. Even when you think you've reached your lowest point, someone is looking out for you. No, it's not the vultures waiting for your demise... there are people out there who really believe in you, and sometimes that's all you really need. Just ask Tinkerbell. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through sensitive Cancer and your sixth house. Choose your meals wisely and drink plenty of fresh water to ensure proper digestion. Be sure to get fresh air and exercise, too. When you feel well, you are better able to serve others, which is also a sixth house focus. Take care of yourself before you attempt to care for others. Surprising benefits can come your way. Lucky Number 202 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces