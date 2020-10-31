Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, October 31, 2020

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon slips into your fourth house of home and family today, making this a family-oriented night for trick or treat. Use caution and stay in groups if you plan to celebrate. Why not dress up in Aries style? Characters that reflect the Aries personality include Joan of Arc, Scarlett O'Hara and Vincent Van Gogh.

Lucky Number

521

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon enters Cancer and your third house of community, making this a fun night to spend celebrating in your neighborhood. Parties and get-togethers will be especially enjoyable. If you are dressing up, you may also want to consider these Taurus characters: Salvador Dali, Barbara Streisand, Adolf Hitler, Queen Elizabeth II, Leonardo da Vinci.

Lucky Number

087

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Many will be celebrating All Hallows Eve by dressing in costume tonight. With the Moon passing into your second house of money and values, you might consider dressing as a millionaire, a beggar or a dollar bill. If you plan on dressing up, consider these famous Twins: Pat Boone, Bob Dylan, Nancy Sinatra, Queen Victoria.

Lucky Number

444

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This could be a wickedly fun day for those who plan to celebrate All Hallows Eve. The changing Moon will enter your first house of personality, helping you to be the star of the show. Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these famous Cancer personalities: Julius Caesar, King Henry the Eighth, Helen Keller, Ann Landers.

Lucky Number

609

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of hidden matters, making this an especially mysterious All Hallows Eve! Whether you feel like the Grim Reaper or Mata Hari, you are sure to have a grand time. Some famous Leo personalities you might consider are: Lucille Ball, Fidel Castro, Mata Hari, May West, Mick Jagger.

Lucky Number

834

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn
Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friendships, making this a lovely night to spend with your best pals. Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these Virgo natives: Ray Charles, Sophia Loren, Peter Sellers, Greta Garbo.

Lucky Number

377

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Those of you who plan to follow the ancient tradition of dressing in costume tonight will have a grand time; this day is practically tailor made for you. The drama and the pageantry are all yours, so dress up even if all you plan to do is open the door for little trick-or-treaters. If you plan to dress up, consider Libran characters and celebrities such as a judge, the Statue of Liberty, or Bridget Bardot.

Lucky Number

767

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

It's Scorpio's favourite night of the year, so make the most of it! The Sun continues to light up your first house of personality, making you very popular this evening. Whether or not you dress in costume, you'll be noticed. If you haven't decided who to masquerade as tonight, consider these famous Scorpio personalities: Prince Charles, Pablo Picasso, Marie Antionette, Marie Curie.

Lucky Number

972

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You should be feeling extra vampy as the Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power tonight... if you plan on celebrating Halloween, you should have a wild night indeed! If you plan to dress up, some famous Sagittarius personalities are: Beethoven, Harpo Marx, Winston Churchill, Jane Fonda.

Lucky Number

688

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Even if you don't normally dress in costume, you may find it gives you quite a thrill tonight. Go ahead and have fun; even the conservative Capricorn must let his/her hair down from time to time! Famous Capricorn personalities to masquerade as include: Edgar Allan Poe, Richard Nixon, Joan of Arc.

Lucky Number

703

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your creativity is high as the Sun and Moon aspect deceptive Neptune. You may want to try something completely different, and what better way than to masquerade as someone else? If you plan to dress up, consider these Aquarius personalities: Galileo, Yoko Ono, Abraham Lincoln, Mia Farrow.

Lucky Number

395

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon enters your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, giving you the energy you need for tonight's festivities. Even if you don't normally dress in costume, you may find it gives you quite a thrill tonight. If you are dressing up, some famous Pisces characters include: Albert Einstein, Elizabeth Taylor, Ted Kennedy, Jean Harlow.

Lucky Number

266

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

October 28, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, October 25, 2020

October 25, 2020 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, October 24, 2020

October 24, 2020 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service