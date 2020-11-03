Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Aries Life is looking up again, filling you with enthusiasm and optimism. It's a great day for planning activities that you can look forward to, so get out your diary and start making some arrangements. You're especially interested in travel right now, so how about arranging a weekend away or a longer holiday? Maybe you could go somewhere during your Christmas break? Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus The Stars are improving after the tensions of the past couple of days. This is a great opportunity to say sorry and mean it Leo, so don't be too proud to offer an olive branch if you think it's necessary. It's also a good day for sorting out your domestic finances by discussing them with the people concerned, especially if you've got to make an important decision about what to spend everyone's money on. Lucky Number 388 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini You have a smile on your face after a miserable couple of days, and it feels good to be cheerful again. In fact, this is a brilliant day for getting on well with other people, and you'll really enjoy doing something sociable. If you don't have anything planned, invite a neighbor over for a drink or go out for a meal with your partner. But do something! Lucky Number 642 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Take pride in being efficient and methodical in everything you do. It's good news if you're at work, because you'll enjoy showing your amazing ability. You wouldn't be human if you didn't hope that everyone will notice how well you're doing and give you some pats on the back. This is also a good day to buy something that will improve your health, or a treat for your pet. Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Leo It's another easy-going and enjoyable day. In fact, it promises to be one of the nicest days of the entire month, so use it wisely. How about getting together with some of your favourite people, especially if you do it on the spur of the moment. Or you might enjoy going out for a meal with your beloved. Other options include a trip to the cinema or theatre, or going dancing. Lucky Number 113 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo This is a wonderful day for being with people you care about. Surround yourself with loved ones, perhaps by inviting them all over to your place, or just spending time with one very special person. You'll gain emotional comfort and strength from being in familiar settings with familiar people now. You certainly aren't in the mood for anywhere very strange or unusual. Lucky Number 508 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra It's another day when you find it very easy to hit it off with the people around you. If there's been a slight rift between you and a certain person recently this is a great opportunity to set things right again, even if that means being the first one to say sorry. Some great ideas emerge about your plans for the future and how to turn them into reality. Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio You're in an industrious and practical frame of mind today, and you'll take pride in doing a good job. If you're at work you'll want to be respected and praised for what you do, but you'll also get a strong sense of satisfaction from knowing that you're working to the best of your ability. There should also be some good news about a pay rise or some other perk. Lucky Number 080 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius You're got a hankering for adventure today, so what do you have in mind? You're eager to do something challenging, especially if you've never tried it before. Keep an eye open for an opportunity that could come your way because you won't get a second chance to grab it. You're also feeling very lucky right now so how about buying a lottery ticket or trying some other form of modest gamble. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You're feeling very affectionate, and you can't think of a nicer way of spending the day than being with loved ones. Cuddle up with your own true love and make the rest of the world go away or, if you prefer, be with some close friends. Listen carefully if someone pays you the compliment of wanting to confide in you. Lucky Number 629 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Aquarius This is one of those lovely days in which everyone you meet is friendly and things are great. Be with friends if you can, because you'll have a fantastic time together, but it's equally good for being with that one special person in your life. Right now, all you can see are the things that bring you together, rather than anything that might divide you. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer