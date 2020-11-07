Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Saturday, November 7, 2020
Aries
You'll need heaps of patience if you're hoping to push through a financial arrangement today, because the Stars say it's likely to come unstuck. It's also highly likely that someone is successfully putting a spoke in your wheel, even though they won't be making a song and dance about it. Why is this person using such subtle tactics to undermine you?
Lucky Number962
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
Someone is being very strong-willed and determined; it means that they'll be ready to defend their position at the first hint of opposition or criticism. Watch out, because you could quickly become embroiled in a huge row. You should be even more careful if this bolshie person turns out to be you, because you might arouse a lot of antagonism. Calm down, Taurus!
Lucky Number109
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
Strange Stars are at work, so be careful, Gemini. You have to deal with someone who is secretly trying to stymie you, although they're doing their best to give a very different impression. You might also have to cope with someone who's adopted a holier-than-thou attitude which is actually a front for their highly manipulative and bullying behavior. Watch out!
Lucky Number526
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
Someone is impatient and irritable today. They're looking for any excuse to lose their temper and get involved in a shouting match, and they're angry, especially if they think someone is holding them up or being very slow about something. Be wary about getting drawn into a discussion because it could easily end in a cantankerous shouting match.
Lucky Number838
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Put on your tin hat Leo, because someone is in a filthy temper today. You don't want to get caught in the firing line, so do your best to avoid provoking them into a tantrum. However, there's a chance that you're also feeling rather ratty and are secretly longing for an argument so you can let off steam. If so, try to get the whole thing out of your system quickly.
Lucky Number747
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
There's a bad-tempered atmosphere today, making people ratty and argumentative. Avoid being drawn into discussions about anything to do with politics, the environment or religion. Easier said than done, I know. Use this as an opportunity to clear the air with someone you're angry with but don't get caught up in arguing about trivia.
Lucky Number757
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
Money has the potential to cause a few ructions today, so be careful. Someone is in a hurry to receive a payment that's owed to them and they're agitated. Perhaps you're feeling impatient about something Libra, with a financial slant. If you decide to chivvy along a payment or financial settlement, don't let your current irritation make you seem rude or demanding.
Lucky Number290
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
It's very difficult to make much progress today, thanks to the unhelpful attitude of a certain someone. They stand in your way, deliberately undermining you or find some other means of sabotaging what you're trying to do. Is there something malevolent in what they're doing or is it simply one of those things? You're sure at this stage.
Lucky Number255
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
More haste, less speed. Remember that today if you get caught up in a tight deadline and you're wondering how on earth you're going to meet it. Getting yourself into a flap or watching the clock will mean that you're all fingers and thumbs, with the result that you might waste time by making mistakes or turning into a butter-fingers. Take care when handling hot or sharp objects because you could be rather accident-prone.
Lucky Number695
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Be careful handling money today, as someone may try to coerce you into doing what they want rather than what's right for you. Does a loved one want you to spend your money on them? Could it be a persuasive sales person who's trying to convince you to buy their product? Don't let yourself be talked into doing things against your will, or your best interests.
Lucky Number213
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
Take it easy today. You don't have much energy and your self-confidence seems to be draining away like water down the sink. What's wrong? Maybe you're dreading something that's got to happen and it's sapping your strength, or perhaps you're being undermined by someone who's in a position of authority over you. Do what you can to protect yourself until you feel better able to cope with the situation.
Lucky Number209
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Your thoughts are flying about in several directions at once today, making it difficult to concentrate on anything for long. Such fractured thinking is making you absent-minded and also rather unsure of yourself. Ideally, you should spend much of the day by yourself, simply resting and catching your breath. Be careful if you're expected to do anything very complex or fiddly.
