Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Aries If you don't ask, you stand little chance of getting it. Putting your desires into words will have a remarkable effect, so don't be quiet! Obviously there are limits to what you can get, so don't exploit someone's generosity by asking them for more than they can comfortably give you. But if you keep things in proportion you should do well now. Lucky Number 791 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus A friend has strong ideas about what you should be doing and they'll do their utmost to persuade you to see their point of view today. Listen to them, because they're absolutely right and you could have a lot of fun as a result. If you're involved in a group activity you may be asked to take on a bigger role in future, especially if that means being one of the organizers. Lucky Number 659 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini It's another bad-tempered day in which you struggle to stay polite and cheerful. It's no good bottling up your feelings because you'll only feel even more angry and fed up, so either talk to the person concerned or confide in someone sympathetic. After that, you should do something physical or therapeutic, and start thinking about more positive matters. Lucky Number 366 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer You need a change of scenery today, especially after yesterday's dramas. It doesn't have to be anything drastic, so it won't matter if you can't take off for the day. But at some point you need to visit somewhere interesting and which is different from your usual surroundings. You'll especially enjoy visiting a museum or art gallery. Lucky Number 247 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo A loved one has very fixed opinions today, making it difficult to get on well with them because they have such a need to say what they think. The trouble is that what they think, and what you think, are two very different things, and there's no middle ground. Try not to get involved in a bitter exchange because that will only lead to hurt feelings on both sides. Lucky Number 559 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Virgo Someone is in a nagging, critical mood today, making it difficult to be around them for long. Let's hope you aren't behaving this way too, because it won't make you popular! They might dredge up old scores or be unable to stop finding fault with whatever you're doing. Perhaps you should ask this person what's really bugging them because deep down it may have absolutely nothing to do with you. Maybe you're just the scapegoat? Lucky Number 276 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Look around your home today and decide if it could do with some improvements, Libra. All it needs is a good tidy-up or a bunch of flowers, or break the mold and create a new interior! Leaf through magazines and find the sort of thing you want, or stroll around some inspirational shops to see what's on offer. Lucky Number 862 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio You're all smiles today, which makes a nice contrast to yesterday's frazzled atmosphere. If you went over the top yesterday, make amends in whichever way seems most appropriate. This is also a wonderful day for expressing your innate creativity, whether that means painting a picture, doing some gardening, cooking a delicious meal or simply being yourself. Lucky Number 437 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius A certain person is in a nit-picking and quarrelsome mood today. They take things you say the wrong way or try to twist your words in some way. They may also be completely wrapped up in the past, making it difficult to talk to them about anything else. If you're feeling aggrieved about something, don't harp on about it endlessly. Say what you think is appropriate and then change the subject. Lucky Number 952 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You're feeling gregarious and easy-going today, so it would be a shame to spend the entire day by yourself. You've got too much to offer other people right now, including a sunny disposition and all the benefits of your enjoyable company. It's a good day to be with neighbors and close relatives, even if just for a quick cup of tea with each other. Lucky Number 095 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Aquarius Watch out if you're feeling restless and unsettled today because your mood could soon propel you in the direction of the shops. That's okay, but the trouble could start when you get there because you'll want to spend money purely to cheer yourself up or give you a brief flash of excitement. You may not really want what you buy or you might spend too much money on it, so try not to let yourself get carried away. Lucky Number 146 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra