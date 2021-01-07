Horoscopes for Thursday, January 7, 2021

Aries There are good indications in the areas of career, a relationship with somebody you admire or with work in general (regardless whether it is housework or paid work). This is an excellent time to reorganise how you do your daily tasks and to send off your resume, or go for a job interview. You may receive helpful advice from a co-worker: if you are waiting for news from a parent or authority figure, you should have it soon. Lucky Number 798 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus The current planetary influences tend to make everyone groan a bit. Life is not perfect and may be less pleasant than usual, but what can you do? Get real for one thing! That's the way it is and once you accept this, everything becomes much easier to handle. Be solid and dutiful and you'll come out the other side with your halo polished. Focus on some undeveloped potential in your life and take the first steps towards realising it. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini You'll be colourful, engaging and witty this day. There are many things to attend to, however you need to focus on your immediate goals if you are to achieve anything. You love to change your mind, but as long as you are open and honest, you'll be able to follow through with your ideas. Lucky Number 253 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You feel the urge to move onward, powered by your wisdom when you're right, you're right. You may feel that any further explanation is unnecessary, but the people you're dealing with might need it spelled out for them. Take the time to draw a picture or use smaller vocabulary words to get your point across. A public demonstration will probably prove to be the last word on the subject. Lucky Number 544 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo You'll be action-oriented on this day. If truth be told, intense physical activity has the ability to soothe you much more than frenzied mental exercise. Invitations to madness are the wrong thing for you, but they are tempting nonetheless. Dig in your heels and do what you know you have to do. When driving this evening, take extra care. Lucky Number 649 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo You're finally at your best after relaxing and catching your breath for a moment. Now that you're rested, it's time to do some of the things you've been putting off lately. Make a sudden appearance to surprise someone from your past. No matter how many new people you meet, don't forget that old friendships are the glue that holds the relationship cycle together. Keep in mind that a present doesn't have to cost much, as long as it comes from the heart. Lucky Number 873 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Remember that life isn't all fun and games responsibilities first, then plan how to have a good time. Your impulses, once you yield to them, will have a tendency to lead you further and further from where you need to be. Make sure you lock the door behind you before disappearing; when you're in this kind of mischievous mood, you probably won't want anyone else to know where you're going. Lucky Number 683 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Your mind is racing like never before and your mouth is going a mile a minute. Others will happily agree with everything you say - if you ever stop talking! Once you're on a roll, it's hard to slow down. Let your speed and power carry you to new found lengths and heights on this day. If there is undiscovered territory, you are determined to be the first one to find out about it, and break new ground. Lucky Number 472 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius If you have any worries or problems, a close colleague could have the answers you seek. Work will be satisfying, and anything to do with children should be very rewarding on this day. There could be friction with a relative, but it's nothing serious and things will sort themselves out in due course. Again, you must pay attention to your health; skin infections are a strong possibility at the moment. Lucky Number 106 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You'll have difficulty finding equilibrium in your emotional life at the moment; try to control the impulsive side of your character. At work, your usual powers of intuition will be clouded. Fits of feverishness may bother you and break down your energy. If you can get out into the countryside for a walk, you'll feel much better. Lucky Number 655 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Avoid making promises today, or even believing in other people's promises. This is not a good day to make commitments, as they are not likely to materialise. Taking risks is a no-no. Try to relax until the numbers are in your favour. Those pursuing their career will benefit. Lucky Number 431 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces