Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Aries Get ready for what promises to be one of the most enjoyable days this February. You're feeling warm, affectionate and sociable, and it would be a great shame to spend the whole day by yourself. Maybe you should have your Valentine's Day celebrations today, because they're exactly what you're in the mood for. However, if you do go out on the town it could work out quite expensive, so be warned if you're supposed to be economizing at the moment. Lucky Number 112 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Life has had its ups and downs this week, but thankfully you're definitely on top of things today. In fact, it looks like being one of the nicest days in the entire month, because everyone is going out of their way to be friendly and pleasant towards you, and you're doing the same to them. If you're mixing business with pleasure today, it will be a wild success provided that you know when to stop! Lucky Number 729 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Life is looking pretty sweet from where you're standing, and you want to celebrate. If you can't think of any other reason to raise a glass or go out on the town, celebrate the fact that Venus enters Aquarius today! You certainly won't need much encouragement to go out and have a good time, but the only problem will lie in knowing when to stop, especially if you're with someone very special. Lucky Number 131 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Keep a close eye on your finances today unless you're in the happy position of being absolutely loaded with plenty of money to burn. Yet even then you might spend more than you should, because this is one of those days when you long to give into temptation and indulge yourself. So watch it if you're out window-shopping because one glance at that must-have item could be your undoing. Maybe you should leave your credit cards at home so you can't use them even if you want to? Lucky Number 968 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Things return to normal today, and once again you're in a sunny-tempered and happy-go-lucky mood. Enjoy this upbeat phase while it lasts, especially if you can get together with some of your favourite people today. To put the gilt on the gingerbread, you could have the sort of lucky encounter with someone that makes you want to do backflips through sheer joy. Lucky Number 200 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo The last thing on your mind today is anything even remotely resembling hard work. Instead, you're in the mood to be lazy, self indulgent and relaxed. That's wonderful if you can postpone anything energetic for the day, but it isn't such great news if you're expected to pull your weight because you'll struggle to do a good job. It's also a difficult day for following a strict diet or exercise regime because your willpower has gone walkabout. Lucky Number 362 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra Yesterday's bad mood has evaporated, leaving you feeling bright eyed and bushy tailed. You're in a very sunny temper today and determined to get as much enjoyment out of the day as possible. It would be a shame to spend the entire day slogging your guts out, unless that's your favourite activity, so find the time for some fun and games. But keep an eye on the cost unless you have unlimited funds. Lucky Number 142 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Yesterday was unpleasant, but today is looking great, so enjoy yourself whenever you get the chance. This shouldn't be hard to do, because you're in an upbeat and generous mood, and you'll adore being with some of your favourite people. Even if you're staying at home with your family, you'll want to turn the experience into something special, perhaps by opening a bottle of wine or cooking someone's favourite meal. Lucky Number 180 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Put a big ring around this date in your diary, if you're reading this in advance. It's one of the most enjoyable days of the entire month so it would be a shame to let it go by without doing something special. It's the perfect excuse to hit the town with some of your friends, or perhaps you'd prefer to do some elegant entertaining at home. You're in the mood to do things to excess, so be warned unless you really don't mind waking up with a sore head tomorrow. Lucky Number 808 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Better leave your wallet or purse at home today if you're going anywhere near the shops, because it's one of those days when your willpower is non-existent and you're likely to buy all sorts of things that you don't really need. It will be great fun at the time, of course, especially if you buy some status symbols or designer clothes, but you may not feel quite so cheery when you add up how much you've spent. So be warned! Lucky Number 779 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius This promises to be a red letter day because you're feeling so cheerful, happy and lucky. It's certainly a day for enjoying yourself as much as possible, especially if you have something to celebrate such as your birthday. The only snag will come if you're expected to do some hard work because that's the last thing on your mind right now and you'll do almost anything to avoid it. But don't skirt important issues and then get into trouble as a result. Lucky Number 758 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo