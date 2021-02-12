Horoscopes for Friday, February 12, 2021

Aries This is the ideal day to tidy up any situations, relationships or areas in your life that have become messy or disordered. That might mean sorting out the problems that have sprung up between you and you-know-who, deleting any unnecessary files on your computer or giving your home a good clean. You should also check that gadgets and machines are working properly. Lucky Number 688 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Your practical streak is pronounced at the moment, and it's in the ascendant once again today. This time, it's encouraging you to check that everything in your life is running smoothly. Pay particular attention to your finances and to anything connected with your work. For instance, if your bank is misbehaving itself, sort out the problem now before it gets any worse. Lucky Number 344 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You're in a very analytical mood today, so turn your attention to your relationships. Think about which ones are doing well, which ones need some tender loving care and which ones, if any, should be allowed to quietly fade into the background. You also need to consider how you can improve the atmosphere between you and certain people, and then take action. Lucky Number 267 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer You're at your most efficient, especially if you decide to do some trouble-shooting. Try out gadgets, electronics and other pieces of technological wizardry to make sure they're working properly, and either repair them or chuck them out if they've started to go on the blink. Have a think about your health, too, and settle on a plan to make yourself feel or look better. Lucky Number 516 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo If you've been thinking over yesterday's events and have realized that you need to discuss something important with you-know-who, this is a very good day to start talking. You're keen to get to grips with what's going on, yet without making heavy weather of it or assigning blame to the other person. Look on it as a fact-finding mission in which you're both free to say what you think. The conversation will probably be a lot easier than you might have imagined. Lucky Number 185 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo This is a great day for getting things done and sorting out problems, so get to grips with as many difficulties as possible while you're in the mood. This goes for your relationships as well as more mundane matters, so if a loved one is being awkward you should try to get to the bottom of what's going on. Are they unhappy about something? Have you done something to upset them? If in doubt, ask! Lucky Number 783 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra You're in a practical frame of mind today, ready to sort out any difficulties with as small amount of fuss as possible. This will be highly rewarding because you'll feel very pleased with your efforts, and so will everyone else. It's also a super day for putting the finishing touches to an artistic or creative project that is currently keeping you busy. You'll be pleased to be able to tidy up the loose ends because then you can start thinking about what your next project will be. Lucky Number 643 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Take a stroll around your home or garden today, preferably in the company of a pen and notebook, and look for things that need to be repaired or renovated. Don't wait for something to completely fall apart before taking action. While you're about it, a little cleaning or tidying indoors won't go amiss, especially if everything looks as though a bomb has hit it. Sorting things out will be good therapy. Lucky Number 231 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius This is the perfect day for fixing things that have gone wrong, whether they're situations, relationships or appliances. Doing a little trouble-shooting will give you lots of satisfaction, especially if you're saving time by taking action now rather than waiting for things to get really dire before you do anything about them. It's also a good opportunity to tidy up loose papers, bills and other communications, and preferably to do something constructive with them rather than just shove them in a drawer. Lucky Number 939 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn Thankfully the atmosphere has simmered down again after yesterday's brief skirmishes, and you can get back to the important business of rearranging your finances and making some essential decisions. Find the time to go through your bank and credit card statements so you know exactly how much you've spent recently and you can also check that there aren't any rogue entries that shouldn't be there. If you do spot a problem, sort it out as soon as possible. Lucky Number 499 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Have a think about your plans for the future. How are they progressing and are you happy with them? If you suspect that they aren't going as well as they might, start doing something about it. Even if your ideas are still in the early stages, they may benefit from some tweaking and fine-tuning. A few changes now could save you a lot of time and trouble in the future. Lucky Number 642 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio