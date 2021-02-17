Horoscopes for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Aries Social situations can be ego-massaging experiences, as Divine Venus joins Mercury and the Sun in your eleventh house. Even better, opportunities may lead to wider recognition of your integrity, talent, and efforts. This potential is not a sure bet, mind you. Create your own opportunity. Climb into the driver's seat when it comes to cooperation and support from a partner, or allies. A chance encounter may lead to a position of leadership, enhancement of your social status, or other personal success. Lucky Number 592 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus If you want to do yourself a favor you should cultivate influential people in weeks to come, as Venus joins Mercury and the Sun in Aquarius, your mid-heaven. That doesn't mean buttering them up in a shameless fashion, but it does involve being charming and friendly. For instance, you might make an effort to view your boss as a human being rather than a pain in the neck, even though this may involve quite a stretch of the imagination! Lucky Number 574 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini Love and travel go together this month, so you know what to do if you're currently searching for Mr or Ms Right! If you're about to go on holiday you could lose your heart, either to someone you meet while you're away or to the destination itself. Travel of the mind could have the same emotional impact, perhaps when you fall for a fellow student or you become besotted with the subject you're studying. Lucky Number 873 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Clashes about love and money are in the air, so tread carefully. If you're out shopping with someone, one of you will be full of advice about what the other one should and shouldn't buy. This could lead to raised voices and hurt feelings, so keep your opinions to yourself unless you're asked. Even then, a little tact would be a good idea. Pleasures are bound to be more deeply felt. This is a good time to ask for loans or favors, as well as to collect those you are owed. Lucky Number 640 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Your relationships start to improve from today and this happy state will continue until next month. Venus helps create harmony and happiness with partners and solutions with opponents. Go out of your way to put others at their ease and make them feel appreciated. It will also be important to spend time with other people because you'll feel at a loss if you're on your own too much. Lucky Number 524 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Virgo Concentrate on your working relationships this month because they'll be very rewarding. You might want to make a special fuss of one of your colleagues, perhaps because they've had a bad time recently or simply because you adore them. Or it would be a good idea to make an effort to get on better with that so-and-so whose special task in life seems to be getting up your nose. Sounds impossible? Give it a try and see what happens. Lucky Number 258 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Life has a lot to offer during the next few weeks, thanks to an emphasis on your love life and on your creative abilities. This is the perfect time to concentrate on the people and activities that you really enjoy, especially if they put you in the limelight in some way. For instance, if you've been wondering about throwing a party to celebrate something, fit it in before March 12th so you can get the maximum amount of enjoyment from it. Lucky Number 540 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Explain your position, but let others have a right to their own opinions. Discord may cause strain, but it is unlikely to see major upsets. A threat to your integrity or ego dissipates quickly. Agree to disagree. Avoid exaggerating your own importance. Let others approach you. Keep your responses modest. If they insult or object to your presence or status, your most effective strategy is not to respond in kind. Lucky Number 816 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Enjoy your social life during the next few weeks because it will give you plenty to smile about. It's a great opportunity to spend more time with neighbors and close relatives, especially if you haven't seen much of them lately or there have been problems between you. You'll also enjoy getting involved in local activities which help to put you in greater touch with your immediate surroundings. Lucky Number 277 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn There's a noticeable gap between your expectations and your finances today, which is so annoying! You'd like to do something but you can't afford it, and it's no good pretending that you can because you'll regret your extravagance. Can you scale down your plans or does it have to be all or nothing? Try not to take out your frustration on the people around you. Lucky Number 564 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Venus swings into Aquarius today, so it's time you enjoyed some serious pampering. Think about a whole new image for the new year if you can afford it, or perhaps a makeover or new hair style. This is certainly the perfect excuse to spice up your wardrobe or alter your hairstyle, because by doing so you'll look better and boost your self-esteem in the process. Such changes don't have to cost the earth although you'll be sorely tempted to splash out in all directions. Lucky Number 963 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus