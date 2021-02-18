Horoscopes for Thursday, February 18, 2021

Aries Someone close to home has a tendency to shoot first and ask questions later, today. They're in a combustible and fiery mood, making you want to give them a wide berth. However, you're also feeling pretty fired-up, so it will be awfully easy for you to rise to the bait. Lucky Number 679 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus Someone close to home is in rather an aggressive and combative mood today, so watch out! They're spoiling for a fight and you could get caught up in a spat almost before you know it, especially if you mention a contentious topic. Try not to raise the ante unless you really are prepared to take the consequences and become involved in a shouting match. Lucky Number 692 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Love and money don't go together today, as you'll soon discover. A shopping trip with your other half could turn into a slanging match when you disagree about what to buy or how much you should spend. There's also a possibility that an argument about money may be the outward expression of an underlying problem connected with sex or jealousy. Lucky Number 597 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Someone has a short fuse, which means you could get your head bitten off if you say or do the wrong thing. Maybe this person has good reason to get angry with you, in which case you should think carefully about what you've done to upset them. If you're the one with steam coming out of your ears, try not to get agitated about every little thing that bugs you otherwise you'll end up feeling totally fraught and no one will be speaking to you! Lucky Number 226 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Take things gently today because emotions are rather fraught. It seems that someone is in a tearing hurry and they'll get very agitated if everyone else is too slow off the mark. You might get impatient with someone who can't move very fast through ill health or you could get irritable when their job commitments interfere with your social plans. Get plenty of exercise otherwise the slightest little thing will set off your temper. Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo It's easy to get on well with others today, thanks to your easy going attitude and ability to chat to all and sundry. You don't have to talk about anything terribly important, either, so don't worry if most of your conversations hinge on everyday matters or the latest gossip. You'll enjoy taking part in a group activity, such as getting together with the gang. Lucky Number 808 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra Watch your step today, otherwise you'll get caught up in a bad-tempered exchange with someone. If this happens there won't be any winners because neither of you will be prepared to let the other one have the last word, and as a result you'll carry on with tit-for-tat actions and slanging matches all day long. This will be exhausting and won't get you anywhere, so try not to get drawn into the fracas in the first place. Find more productive ways of working off your nervous energy. Lucky Number 312 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio Don't impose any boundaries on your brain today. Instead, allow your mind to wander wherever it wants to go, and enjoy the journey. You might pick up a book that turns out to be absolutely fascinating, or you could start to think about arranging your next holiday and then get really excited about visiting a new destination. Stay open-minded and receptive, and then you'll get the best of today's astrological influences. Lucky Number 949 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Think about improvements you can make to your home. You don't have to do them all immediately, especially if some of them will cost a packet, but it's good to make plans about what to do and when. If you're planning to make changes that will affect other people, make sure you discuss your ideas with them before swinging into action. You must keep them fully informed. Lucky Number 925 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Temper, temper! Someone's breathing fire, making them distinctly heated and volatile company. Is it you, by any chance? If so, you'll lose your temper at every opportunity, making it a bad-tempered day full of squabbles and spats. Work out what's wrong so you can do something about it, because sniping at others will soon become exhausting and self-defeating. It will also help to get some physical exercise, such as walking off your anger. Lucky Number 119 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius The more someone considers themselves to be put upon and treated like Cinderella before she met her Prince Charming, the more likely they are to lash out and lose their temper today. So beware of adopting a martyr complex yourself because it will make you scratchy and hard to live with. If someone else is behaving like this, ask them what's wrong and encourage them to tell you, even if you suspect that you won't like what you hear. Lucky Number 419 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio