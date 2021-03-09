Horoscopes for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Aries Your emotions are in a topsy turvy state today, making you unpredictable and edgy. If things don't go the way you were expecting you'll soon start to feel nervy and rather irritable. The best way to handle this is to take a deep breath, see the funny side of it all and relax. Otherwise you'll end up feeling frazzled and everyone else will follow suit. Lucky Number 620 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus You're in the mood for a little distraction, so try devoting some time to a pastime or hobby, forgetting about the chores and watching a film instead? If you fancy going out, you'll enjoy visiting a restaurant or cafe with friends, especially if you can eat some foreign food. You don't have to spend a fortune to have fun, so remember that if you're currently broke. Lucky Number 857 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini There's a terrific atmosphere between you and someone older or more powerful today, so make the most of it. You might enjoy a great rapport with your boss, which can only do you good, or there could be lots of affection between you and an older relative. Let this work in your favor by getting in touch with people who demand your respect but aren't always easy to deal with. Lucky Number 600 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Cancer Try to spend time with someone who comes from another country or a different walk of life, because they'll do you a lot of good. They'll cheer you up if you need cheering up, and you'll enjoy chatting to them about their way of looking at the world. If you're toying with the idea of booking your next holiday, think about it again today. Lucky Number 192 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Fancy spending some money? It's one of those days when you can't help going shopping or buying something over the internet. That's fine if you've got the money but not such good news if you haven't. There's a great atmosphere between you and a special person today, making it the perfect excuse to do something nice together. Lucky Number 744 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Your powers of diplomacy are working really well today, which is just what you need if you've got to choose your words carefully when talking to someone. Not only can you say the right things but you're also able to put people at their ease and make them feel comfortable with you. This is no mean feat so don't squander it. Use it! Lucky Number 194 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You simply aren't in the mood for any sort of boring routine today and you're looking for ways to escape it. If possible, you should scrap your usual schedule and do something enjoyable and spontaneous instead. No chance of that? Then think of less drastic but equally enjoyable ways to liven up your day, even if you can only spare five minutes or so for them at any one time. If you don't do this, you'll get really restless. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio It's a fantastic day for love, because your special someone wants to give you a very good time. They might spring a little surprise that's designed to make you feel special or give you a treat that tells you how much they care. If you were recently tempted by the attractions of a certain person, you'll find it hard to get them out of your head. Maybe you should take things one step further? Lucky Number 651 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius You have a real need to be with people that you know inside out. You'll feel rather uncomfortable and on edge if you have to spend too much time with strangers or people who seem peculiar in some way. Your idea of heaven right now is to curl up at home with some delicious food and some enjoyable company. Rejoin the rest of the world when you're ready. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Variety is the spice of life and you need plenty of it today if you're to keep boredom at bay. Ideally, you should drop your usual routine and do things on the spur of the moment instead. If that isn't possible, try to be spontaneous when you've finished work for the day. Look out for a surprise or two when you have a conversation with someone you see on a regular basis. Lucky Number 224 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Aquarius Resist the urge to splurge, Aquarius. You could get into trouble if you spot things you'd like to own but you can't really spare the money at the moment. Maybe you should set yourself a modest budget and stick to it. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius