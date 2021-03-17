Horoscopes for Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Aries Venus moves into Taurus, enlivening your house of money over the next few weeks. Make the effort to be restrained with your spending and keep lifestyle costs to a minimum, if you don't want to go broke! The urge to splurge will be strong but you may have friends who work with finance. Listen to their good advice. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus Venus, your life-ruler, floats gracefully into your sign, giving the Bull a lift in regards to social interactions. Congenial company, gatherings, parties, dinners and business lunches are all in the frame as your natural sensuality and charm is enhanced. It's a great time to network, so make a beeline for the hairdresser or the beauty parlour now. You'll want to look your best and even have a change of image. Lucky Number 690 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Venus moves into your twelfth house of secrets today, making you less likely to want to share your feelings in the coming days. Some of you may have a hidden romance or unrequited love on your mind. This is also a wonderful time to do something that helps others... whether you donate your time or money, you will be uplifted by helping those who are less fortunate than you. A charming foreigner may attract your interest. Lucky Number 995 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer Financial issues are on your mind, as the Moon livens up your house of shared financial concerns. But the good side is that Venus moves into jolly Taurus today, so you are more concerned with personal aspirations and happiness, especially the satisfaction you derive from your role in the lives of others. It's time to promote harmony and encourage co-operation with friends and associates, who will be inclined to help you with your hopes and dreams. Lucky Number 352 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Venus exercises her charms in your tenth house of career and status, bringing you a bit of luck and recognition. This is a great time to ask for a raise... even if you don't get one, your boss is likely to agree that you deserve one. This is also a wonderful day to attend a public event with your significant other. Wherever you go, carry yourself with grace! Lucky Number 771 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Virgo Venus graces your ninth house of travel and adventure, promising happy trails for the next few weeks. This is a good time to seek higher education, and to study philosophy or religion as well... Prepare to expand your horizons. Intellectual rigor will benefit the workplace now. Lucky Number 595 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Well! Romance is in the air and Venus brings her tender touch to your eighth house of other people's money for the next few weeks, so you can expect a bit of good fortune coming to you. In fact, the next few days may bring happy surprises... many of you may get a nice little windfall. Be sure to show your affection to your loved ones as it will be appreciated. Lucky Number 705 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Charming Venus encourages harmony in your closest relationships during the next few weeks; this is a good time to tend to a neglected marriage, friendship, or partnership. Spend more time enjoying life with your closest companion... In the end, these are the memories that will sustain you. Sure, there is work to do, but you can still schedule time for love! Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Venus the goddess enters Taurus, your solar sixth house, journeying there over the next few weeks. Work and health will be the main focus. Do the right thing in one area and this will contribute to success in another. Why not get everyone together and really beautify your office? You will charm your co-workers but remember to focus on the job at hand. Lucky Number 447 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Capricorn Venus in Taurus will be your muse for the next few weeks; enjoy the lovely influence she will have on your feelings of romance and creativity. This is a good time for Goats to start a family, so have fun trying. Those of you who are not interested in procreating should take extra precautions as your fertility is stimulated by the Goddess of Love. Financial arrangements will be on your mind, and this is quite a fortunate period. Lucky Number 799 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius And now for something completely different as the Moon moves through your sign, stimulating your personal magnetism and brightening your mind. As steadfast and dependable as the Water-Bearer can be, even you need a little variety from time to time. Make an effort to do at least one thing differently in your daily routine. Venus entering your 4th house will improve the atmosphere at home and bring harmony to domestic relations over the month ahead. Lucky Number 849 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo