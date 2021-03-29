Horoscopes for Monday, March 29, 2021

Aries As an Arien you're idealistic, and today finds you wearing a great big pair of rose colored glasses. There's nothing wrong with this, provided that you whip them off some time soon and see things as they really are, but it could cause problems if you continue to take an unrealistic view of a current situation because you'll be heading for a massive disappointment. Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Keep your ear close to the ground because you could hear something very nice. Someone might pay you a big compliment in passing, or you could be given a delightful piece of news that has to remain a secret for the moment. If you're currently wondering whether to pursue a hush-hush relationship, you'll find it almost impossible to resist! Lucky Number 957 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini It's a wonderful day for telling someone how much they mean to you, so don't be tongue-tied. This is especially important if you're normally rather reticent about such matters, because friends and loved ones will really value your declarations of affection. You might also receive a delightful invitation from a chum or associate, or hear some marvellous news. Lucky Number 486 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer You have quite a way with words today, especially when getting to grips with red tape, so make the most of this opportunity to sweet-talk others. All the same, you should be wary about taking someone's word for anything important because something could go wrong. You can be businesslike but diplomatic at the same time. Lucky Number 289 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Ask someone a question today and settle back while they give you a long, long answer. Yes, it's one of those days when people are extremely talkative and it's difficult to extricate yourself once they get going. But maybe you won't want to, as you'll hear information that fascinates you. You're in the mood to talk to people who live far away, but watch the phone bill if you're the one who makes the call. Lucky Number 262 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Virgo Let someone know how you feel today, especially if you want to talk about your deepest, darkest emotions. However, you must know when to stop, otherwise you'll end up giving a monologue and will lose the interest and sympathy of the other person. If someone confides in you, make sure that you keep their secrets. If you can't do this, you should say so at the start of the conversation. Lucky Number 424 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra This is a marvellous day for taking part in a negotiation or discussion because you're so eager to see the other person's point of view and to listen to what they have to say. You're eager to see fair play, too. However, don't shoot yourself in the foot by being so quick to agree to other people's demands that you miss out in some way. There's a big difference between being fair and being fooled. Lucky Number 550 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Would you like to know a colleague better? Then get talking to them today and see what happens. You might break the ice so much that you feel confident in asking them out for a drink or whatever else you have in mind. This is also a very good day for talking yourself out of tight spots, because you'll manage to combine mental agility with exactly the right words. How do you do it? Lucky Number 391 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius It's a shame if you're supposed to be doing lots of work today because it's the last thing on your mind. What's the first? Well, anything to do with enjoyment, fun and pleasure. Ideally, you should express yourself through a creative or artistic pursuit, such as painting or writing. Even talking to a friend and making them laugh will make you feel good. Lucky Number 152 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn After the tears and tantrums of the past few days, today's easy going atmosphere will come as a tremendous relief to you. You'll manage to put people at their ease and you may even be able to gloss over your recent spats with you-know-who. If things are still tricky, distract yourself by chucking out some clutter or looking through your treasured keepsakes to remind yourself that times aren't always as tough as this. Lucky Number 175 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Someone has quite a way with words today. Listening to them is like attending a masterclass in the art of diplomacy. Watch out, though, if you've got something that they want because they'll probably talk you out of it in no time at all. This is a very smooth operator who knows exactly what they're doing, so don't let them get the better of you if the two of you are involved in any form of deal. Lucky Number 826 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries