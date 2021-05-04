Horoscopes for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Aries Your emotions have the upper hand, making you rather fiery and fervent. That's great if you're hoping for a passionate encounter with you-know-who, because you'll be really hot stuff. However, in non-sexual situations you could become somewhat tempestuous and irritable, especially if you suspect that things aren't going the way you want. Lucky Number 455 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Taurus Try hard not to let money or possessions come between you and a friend today, unless it's over something that has got to be sorted out before it goes any further. For instance, if someone owes you money and has consistently failed to pay it back, this is a good day for mentioning it to them and finding out what's going on. If necessary, you may have to be quite vehement. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Today's Full Moon will have a big impact on your relationships during the next two weeks, so stand by. If the cracks have been starting to show in a partnership, this could be when they turn into major fault lines that demand action. Can they be repaired or do they spell the end of the line? It may feel like a crisis but that doesn't mean it really is one, so don't over-react. Lucky Number 594 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Today's Full Moon will have a powerful impact on your health during the next two weeks. Maybe this is the spur you need to inspire you to take better care of yourself, such as improving your diet, getting more exercise or finally consulting the doctor about something that's worrying you. It will also be the end of a chapter connected with your work, but don't fret because this ending will lead on to a new beginning. Lucky Number 736 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo Today's Full Moon will affect your love life significantly during the next two weeks. You might have to say goodbye to someone you care about, or you may realize some difficult truths about your relationship. You may also have to make a tricky decision about a child or a creative project. Although this won't be a very easy time, don't make it worse by overreacting and turning every hitch into a major drama. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo You have energy to burn today and it needs positive outlets, otherwise you'll be rather ratty and impatient. You want to work on activities that will show you in a good light, and you'll be annoyed if anyone objects to what you're doing or points out where you're going wrong. If you've been nursing a secret passion for someone, the frustration will really get to you today. Lucky Number 965 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Libra You have a tremendous amount of nervous energy today and you need to find positive ways of expressing it, otherwise it could make you rather irritable and restless. Ideally, you should do something physical, such as going for a brisk walk, cleaning the house while working up a sweat or getting your money's worth out of the gym. Don't take out your frustrations on people who don't deserve them. Lucky Number 835 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Emotional tension is in the air today, making it a fraught but exciting day. The fur could really fly between you and someone you fancy, especially if you aren't yet having a sexual relationship with them. Try to channel all this energy into positive directions, such as doing something creative or transforming. It will also help to keep active. Lucky Number 367 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius Today's Full Moon will have a dramatic impact on your life during the next two weeks. That's because it's urging you to make some far-reaching changes to your personal life. Maybe you need to readjust your daily schedule so you can have more time for yourself, or perhaps you ought to accept that one particular chapter of your life is over and it's time to move on. By doing this you'll create the space for something new to enter your life. Lucky Number 450 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn You're under a lot of pressure today, which makes you rather tetchy and tense. Even so, you should try to channel your nervous energy in constructive directions because then you'll achieve a tremendous amount. If you'll be seeing someone you fancy from afar, there will be plenty of sparks flying between you. But what do they mean? Lucky Number 092 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius You're very feisty and energetic and there's a lot you want to achieve. You'll get rather impatient if anyone stands in your way. A close emotional relationship will either be sexy and exciting beyond belief, or bad-tempered and tetchy. If you're in a grumpy mood, try to work out why - and what would improve matters. One thing that's bound to help is physical exercise, because it will burn off any excess nervous energy. Lucky Number 955 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius