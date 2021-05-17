Horoscopes for Monday, May 17, 2021

Aries You're in a deliciously sociable and warm-hearted mood today, and everyone you encounter will feel all the better for having spoken to you. This is very good news if you're going out with someone special because you'll soon have them eating out of your hand. Equally, this is the perfect day to chat up someone you fancy because they'll find it hard to resist you. Lucky Number 302 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus You're in the mood to give yourself a lovely treat, especially if you're still recovering from yesterday's miseries. You might decide to splash out on some new cosmetics or other beauty products, especially if they smell good or are made with mostly natural ingredients. You could also be easily persuaded to go out for a slap-up meal, and may even be the first one to suggest it. Lucky Number 408 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You're in a really great mood and you want everyone to share in it. This means getting together with friends or loved ones, and probably shoving all your worries and concerns to the back of your mind for the time being. It will also involve spending money, and possibly even spending more than you can comfortably afford. Not that you'll care about such things at the moment! Lucky Number 645 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer The past couple of days have been rather hard-going so isn't it about time you gave yourself a bit of a rest? This is the perfect day for relaxing in familiar surroundings, preferably doing very little. Well, you might manage to raise the odd glass to your lips and also to eat some delicious food, but you'll run out of energy at the thought of having to do anything too energetic or strenuous. This is a day for enjoying yourself! Lucky Number 140 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo This is a day for enjoying yourself whenever you can. It shouldn't be difficult because you'll engineer chances at every turn! Friends and close relatives are especially good company right now. Ideally, you should forget all about work and responsibilities, and do something light-hearted and entertaining instead. If that isn't possible, arrange to do something nice when all the chores are out of the way. Lucky Number 908 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo You're in a fantastic mood today and you want it to last. That means having fun and keeping well away from anything that looks like hard slog. Well, that's great if you won't get into trouble but it's not such good news if you're supposed to be doing something important because your heart won't be in it. If you're going shopping you'll be drawn to expensive status symbols and other luxuries. Lucky Number 254 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Today promises to be one of the highlights of the month, so try to get as much enjoyment out of it as possible. You certainly don't want to do anything boring or responsible because you'd much rather forget about duty and have some fun instead. It's a super day for mixing with people who stimulate your brain or who always make you laugh. There could also be the prospect of some enjoyable travel to look forward to. Lucky Number 320 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio Yesterday was no picnic so today you're desperate to enjoy yourself and forget all about it. It's a great day for being with someone special, particularly if you can have a really good time together. Maybe you could go out for a meal or a drink, or perhaps you're interested in more private pursuits together. The only snag is the money all this could cost you. You won't mind at the time but you might wince about it later on. Lucky Number 590 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius The past couple of days have been difficult but things improve dramatically today. In fact, you're feeling happier and more cheerful than you've been for some time and it makes an astonishing difference to the way you're viewing the world. Ideally, you should get together with some of your favourite people and do something nice with them. Lucky Number 201 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You aren't in the mood for work today, which is a problem if you have to keep your nose to the grindstone. All the same, you'll do your best to ensure that even work is good fun, rather than one step up from slave labour, which may mean keeping your workmates amused and generally having a good laugh. Do your best to get all the important work out of the way to avoid getting ticked off, and then relax by enjoying yourself at every opportunity. Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius This is one of the best days, so enjoy yourself. It isn't a day for work or discipline, so you'll struggle if that's what's expected of you. Mix with people who make you laugh or encourage you to see the world from a different angle. And some travel won't go amiss, either. Lucky Number 633 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius