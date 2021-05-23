Horoscopes for Sunday, May 23, 2021

Aries You long to spend a little money on yourself today, and what's to stop you? Well, the expense of it, for a start! If you're feeling broke at the moment, maybe you should set yourself a strict budget and not go above it. After all, even a small bar of chocolate can make you feel good. If you do decide to go on a splurge, you may want to keep it a secret for the time being. Lucky Number 350 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus This is the perfect day for taking life easy and enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance. Let's face it, you aren't in the mood for anything that's too strenuous or difficult, so you'll be happy to coast along for a change. If you're meeting a friend, you'll have a great time, especially if you can fit in a meal together. Food will definitely appeal! Lucky Number 378 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini You aren't really in the mood for any hard work, which means it will be a struggle if that's what's expected of you. You'll be happiest if you can work by yourself rather than in the middle of a sea of people, and you'll also appreciate having some attractive or peaceful surroundings. If none of these things is possible, try to have some time to yourself in your spare time. Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Ideally, you should have a change of scene today because it will help you to feel good and it will also brighten up your day. Maybe you could visit somewhere you've never been before, especially if you take someone along for company. Once again, friends figure prominently in the day's events and you'll enjoy being sociable. Lucky Number 945 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Find the time to see a friend or relative, especially if they've been going through a bad patch lately. You'll enjoy looking after them and possibly even spoiling them in some way. If you're trying to sort out a financial problem it will pay to be polite and patient, because such tactics will make people much keener to help than if you bang on desks and raise your voice. Lucky Number 622 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo There's an intense atmosphere between you and a loved one today. With luck, this will help the two of you to connect on a deep level, making even everyday conversations seem more important than usual. However, there's also a strong chance that this intensity will soon lead to stresses and strains, and a sense that you're walking on eggshells around each other. Maybe one of you is brooding about something from the past but doesn't want to say anything? Lucky Number 136 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra You're known as the soul of diplomacy, Libra, and today you certainly have the knack of being able to keep on the right side of people. If you're working as part of a team you'll manage to fit in well and keep everyone happy, and also to show that you aren't being competitive or overly ambitious. If you're going to a job interview it will go much better than you expected. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Scorpio You're in a very good mood today and keen to hit it off with everyone. You ooze charm, consideration and tact, which won't do you any harm at all. If you're getting together with someone you'd like to know better, you'll have a nice, easy time of it. It won't be fireworks, but it will be enjoyable and relaxing. And right now, that's fine as far as you're concerned. Lucky Number 558 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Yesterday was great but it's a different story today. Someone is feeling tense and uptight, making them tough to be around, because they're so easily wound up. Incidents that are frankly old history to everyone else still have the power to get their knickers in a great big twist. Consider their feelings but don't let them bully you into giving them special treatment that they don't really deserve. Lucky Number 502 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn It's another good day for building bridges, especially if things have been rather dicey between you lately. This is also a fantastic day for making your contribution to a discussion or negotiation about something that you consider to be important. You may not want to hog the conversation but what you do say will be valuable. Lucky Number 780 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius This is a great day to sort out practical matters, such as household shopping, paying domestic bills or having a general tidy-up. Get on with the chores now, because you'll feel such a sense of satisfaction at getting them out of the way. If you're at work you'll make a valuable contribution to whatever is going on. Lucky Number 084 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus