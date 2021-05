Horoscopes for Sunday, May 30, 2021

Aries You're in a very bouncy and good-humored mood, which will help you win friends and influence people left, right and center. This is just what you need if you're going to be the focus of attention for some reason, or if you want to make a big impact on a certain person. Even a brief chat with a friend or neighbor will show you at your most dazzling and gregarious. Fantastic! Lucky Number 728 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Money burns a hole in your pocket today, especially if you've just been paid! It will be so difficult to avoid temptation that you're almost bound to end up spending some cash on something, but you don't have to take it to extremes, do you? Or do you? Try to exercise some moderation, even if it is the boring option. You may be grateful for it by the middle of next month. Lucky Number 100 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Loved ones have a lot to offer today, and you want to return the favor. You could be bowled over by the affection that a certain person shows you, or you might sweep them off their feet. If you've been wondering whether to make the first move with someone, take a gamble and see what happens. It might be the best thing you've done in a very long time. Lucky Number 788 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer This is a brilliant day for spending time with close family and friends. You'll love being with people you know inside out, and the sense of familiarity and camaraderie between you will help you to relax and feel safe. If you're thinking about redecorating your home, start making your plans but work out a budget you can afford, otherwise you could easily get carried away. Lucky Number 551 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo If you're feeling drained after yesterday's emotional rollercoaster you need to recuperate by having fun. In a perfect world you should get together with some of your favourite friends and let your hair down. If work or other commitments mean that's impossible, at least try to meet up with a chum for a coffee or a quick drink, or arrange to see them later in the week. You need something nice to look forward to! Lucky Number 507 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo There's tension in the air today, creating an atmosphere in which you feel as though you're walking on eggshells. To make matters worse, there may be reasons why you can't lose your temper with a certain person, perhaps because it would cause a lot of trouble or put your job in jeopardy. If so, try to release your anger in constructive ways otherwise you'll stew all day long and end up feeling wretched. Lucky Number 082 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Libra You're surrounded by good luck today, so don't waste it. That doesn't mean you should take enormous risks and wild gambles in the belief that you can't lose, because that would be crazy. Nevertheless, you could find that you're in the right place at the right time, or that someone offers you the sort of opportunity you could normally only dream of. So don't look a gift horse in the mouth but don't push your luck either. Lucky Number 476 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're in a very gregarious and jovial mood today and you want to share it with some of the special people in your life. Or do you have only one person in mind? If things went pear-shaped yesterday, this is your opportunity to make amends. You'll find it easier to say sorry and mean it than you might think, so get it out of the way and then do your best to put the whole experience behind you. Lucky Number 148 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Sagittarius Unfortunately, there's more tension to cope with today, as loved ones become stroppy and impatient. There could also be a lot of emotional demands from an older member of the family, which puts everyone else on the defensive and makes them feel that too much is being expected of them. There could be a temptation to behave badly today but try to rise above it. Lucky Number 899 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn Things promise to go really well for you today, especially if you're at work. But you'll have to put in some effort in order to get results, so don't imagine that sitting back with your feet up will do the trick if you're supposed to hard at it instead. The trouble is that you're feeling very laid-back, so it will be hard to get motivated. But if you can get started, the results will be more than worth it. Lucky Number 461 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You're in a jovial, ebullient mood today, so enjoy yourself at every opportunity. You're also feeling rather lucky so you might be tempted to rise to a challenge because you're absolutely convinced that you can master it. Can you? It's a great day for testing yourself, but don't take foolish risks that you wouldn't normally contemplate. Luck is one thing, but miracles are quite another. Lucky Number 156 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer