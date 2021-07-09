Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, July 9, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Do you know how popular you are? No? Then wait and see what happens today and then answer the question again. By then, you might be delighted to realize that you're very high up on a lot of people's list of their favourite people. Or perhaps you're only really interested in what you-know-who thinks of you, in which case they'll leave you in no doubt. You lucky thing!

Lucky Number

727

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Once again, you're feeling very domesticated and will enjoy staying close to home. You'll really enjoy your creature comforts but you'll get a lot more out of them if you can share them with others. It's a great day for doing some entertaining because you're very charming and chatty right now, so you'll quickly put everyone at their ease.

Lucky Number

615

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're the soul of diplomacy and tact today, so make the most of it while it lasts. Right now, you've got the enviable knack of being able to say the right thing at the right time, and also of coaxing people out of their bad moods. It's the ideal day for taking part in a discussion because you'll be able to convey your thoughts with grace and charm, encouraging everyone else to do the same.

Lucky Number

301

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You have tremendous charm today, so make the most of it. You're also able to put your feelings into words, which is very handy if you've got something important to say. There will be no danger of you being tongue-tied or lost for words, so grab this heaven-sent chance to speak from the heart. If you're doing any buying or selling today you'll be a very clever negotiator.

Lucky Number

236

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

If you were charming yesterday you're even more so today. In fact, you can barely put a foot wrong at the moment, because you're saying and doing exactly the right things. It's an especially good day for talking and thinking about your feelings, provided that you don't completely hog the conversation so no one else can get a word in edgeways. That would not be very charming behavior!

Lucky Number

431

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone is exerting an almost fatal attraction over you today, making it hard for you to resist them even if you wanted to, which seems unlikely. They've got so much charm that they should carry a government health warning. But you're also being pretty charming, especially if you feel confident enough to talk about your innermost feelings.

Lucky Number

214

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have a way with words as you're able to put a lot of thought and emotion into what you say. This is ideal if you've got to choose your words carefully or you're raising a potentially sensitive subject. It's a lovely day for being with a kindred spirit because you'll enjoy speaking from the heart to them about the things that really matter to you.

Lucky Number

774

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You're full of diplomacy today, which will come in handy if you spoke out of turn yesterday or you got yourself all worked up about something silly. It's brilliant if you're involved in some important or official negotiations at the moment because you'll manage to say the right thing at the right time. It's also delightfully easy to get on well with parents and other older relatives now.

Lucky Number

094

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Whatever you're doing today, try to find the time to talk about some of the things that mean a lot to you. Don't be surprised if the conversation flows in the direction of spirituality, religion or philosophy, or any other topic that involves your beliefs and ethics. Resist the temptation to make glib comments and instead be prepared to speak from your heart.

Lucky Number

380

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You have immense charm and tact today, so put it to good use. It's really good if you've got to talk to someone about a rather sensitive topic because you'll manage to find the right words and therefore won't have to worry about putting your foot in it. You'll also find it easier than usual to voice your feelings and talk about your deepest emotions.

Lucky Number

123

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You have a marvellous ability to say the right thing at the right time, so don't let it go to waste. What's more, this diplomatic knack won't come across as being cheesy or artificial, either, so it's great for getting people on your side or giving an excellent first impression. Just what you need if you're going out on a date with someone you don't know very well.

Lucky Number

498

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you suspect that you offended someone yesterday because you disappeared while they were still yakking on about who knows what, do your best to make amends today. You've got the gift of the gab right now, so choosing the right words (including 'Sorry') shouldn't be too difficult. If you're involved in any sort of negotiations at the moment you could come up with some clever arguments, so jot them down.

Lucky Number

235

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
