Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Monday, July 19, 2021
Aries
It's another day when you want to push yourself further than usual, whether you do so mentally, physically or emotionally. You've got something to prove, whether it's to yourself or someone else, and the question is how far you're prepared to go. Try not to make this into an exercise of power or might, in which you improve yourself at the expense of others.
Lucky Number946
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
You feel like spending some money on your home or family, Taurus. It doesn't matter whether you're shelling out thousands or only a modest amount, because the satisfaction and pleasure will be the same. If you're hunting for a gift for someone, you might spot the very thing now but it could come at a price. But you're in a generous mood!
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
It's another gregarious day for you, and if anything you'll be even more charming than you were yesterday. It's perfect for chatting someone up! This is also a heaven-sent opportunity to patch up any quarrels that have taken place recently with your partner, a neighbor or a relative, so don't be shy about making the first move.
Lucky Number891
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
You've bags of energy today, especially at work. You're prepared to put a lot of effort into whatever you're doing, especially if that means you can save some valuable time that could be spent on more exciting ventures. If you're talking to colleagues or employees your current enthusiasm will be very infectious, so it's an excellent day for giving a pep talk or holding a team meeting.
Lucky Number641
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
It's a day for enjoying yourself whenever you get the chance. You may have to fit in lots of work around these enjoyable interludes, of course, but at least you can have some fun. You don't even have to spend a lot of money, either, so consider meeting a friend for a quick lunch or arranging to get together after work. Romance is also looking good for you today and you can expect some delightful ego boosts from you-know-who.
Lucky Number233
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
You're feeling very sensitive today, so bear that in mind when you start to get upset about something that wouldn't normally faze you. The fact is that you have a distinct tendency to make mountains out of molehills right now, and to feel pretty miffed about them at the same time. An old score may also get to you, making you dream of getting your revenge.
Lucky Number430
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Libra
It's another day for mixing with the people who live close to you, but today you need to make as much use of your innate tact as possible. If you've been having a sticky time with a neighbor or close relative recently, this is a great opportunity to offer the olive branch and be the first one to say sorry. Never mind if it was all their fault. What's important is to clear the air of all bad feeling.
Lucky Number487
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
It's one of those days when you've no desire to sit around wasting time, especially if you're at work. You've got too many important things to do for that, and you've also got too much energy to feel comfortable about lazing around. Ideally, you should take lots of exercise, such as going to the gym or health club or going for a brisk walk.
Lucky Number945
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
Do something exciting and stimulating today, otherwise you'll feel as though you're missing out. It's great for being active and working off some calories at the same time, so consider paying a visit to your local health club or leisure center, or dancing around to your favourite music at home. You'll also enjoy getting involved in a competitive sport, such as tennis or football.
Lucky Number282
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
You're bouncing about full of beans with a great deal of energy and enthusiasm. You're even willing to tackle a few tasks that you've been putting off recently, which is pretty good going! In fact, once you start something that you've been avoiding, you'll discover that it isn't nearly as bad as you'd feared. You might even start to enjoy yourself!
Lucky Number351
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
You have a kind word for everyone you encounter today, and what's more you mean what you say. This is bound to win you a few friends and also influence some people along the way, provided that you don't start to sound insincere. It's also a lovely day for being sociable with friends or going out for a meal with your other half.
Lucky Number630
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
Someone is taking themselves very seriously today. In fact, they seem to think they're ever so important, and that you should treat them as someone who's much higher up the food chain than you. But are you going to? Probably, especially if this person is your boss or someone else who has a big impact on the quality of your life. Don't worry, though, because they'll soon get over this high and mighty mood.
Comments