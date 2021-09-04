Horoscopes for Saturday, September 4, 2021

Aries This is a fantastic day for improving the way you communicate with people. Provided, that is, you're prepared to be honest about your short-comings! Analyze your relationships, looking at the failures as well as the successes. What are you doing wrong? What are you doing right? How can you transform the tricky partnerships into something more positive? Lucky Number 143 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus It will give you great pleasure to use your brain between now and late September. You might read a lot more than usual, or you could be inspired to put pen to paper yourself. There's quite a lot of luck around you right now, so how about trying your hand at competitions, puzzles or quizzes? You certainly won't win if you don't enter them! Lucky Number 568 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Gemini Are you the sort of Gemini who accumulates all sorts of mementos (which the rest of the family probably think of as junk)? Then now is the perfect opportunity to sort through a few of your possessions. You may even be inspired to put some of them in order or to chuck some of them out, especially if you can't even remember why you kept them in the first place. Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Have you had some misunderstandings with a certain person lately? If so, spend today trying to sort them out so you can get things back on an even keel. Don't be afraid to say how you feel, although you may have to choose your words carefully to avoid shocking or offending anyone. You want the situation to improve, not to become worse than ever. Lucky Number 219 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Leo If there have been problems or misunderstandings between you and someone recently, this is a fabulous day to iron them out. And it will be easier than you expected, which is a relief. But be prepared to admit to your own part in all the problems, rather than to subtly imply that they're nothing to do with you. Accept your share of the blame and then all will be well. Lucky Number 997 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo From today your thoughts turn in a personal direction, making you spend a lot more time than usual thinking about your personal circumstances and needs. This will necessarily be a very self-involved time, although there will be occasions when you need to wrench your thoughts away from your own concerns so you can concentrate on what others are going through. Lucky Number 445 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra It's a great day for relationships because you're in a very understanding and sympathetic mood. You're also eager to iron out any wrinkles in your dealings with certain people, and this should be very easy to do. Once all that's out of the way you're ready to have an emotional but instructive conversation with someone special. You'll learn a lot. Lucky Number 638 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio You're in a very emotional mood today, Scorpio, and you'll enjoy proving it to some of the special people in your life. Is someone in your sights? Perhaps you're hoping to spend a lot of time with them behind locked doors! Whatever you do, it must have a lot of meaning and give you emotional satisfaction. Nothing less will suffice. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius It's great for doing some serious thinking. Think about your goals and ambitions, or about where your life is taking you. You may also have to think about the welfare of an older relative or friend. This will be a good opportunity to listen to other people's advice, provided that you trust their opinions. Lucky Number 463 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn You're full of curiosity about the world from today, and it will take a lot to satisfy you. As a result you'll want to explore all sorts of facts and figures, and your idea of heaven will be to relax with a good book or to talk to people who really make you think. If you've been toying with the idea of learning a new language, this is the perfect time to start. Lucky Number 382 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius You need to think seriously about your finances, especially those you share with others. These could involve anything from the joint account you share with your other half, or the kitty you share at work, to the money you owe the taxman. Get to grips with these financial arrangements now and, if necessary, work out how you can improve them. Lucky Number 728 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra