Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Aries Don't overlook any important financial transactions today, such as making a payment to your credit card company or an instalment on a hire purchase agreement. It's a day when it's easy to forget such things because unexpected events attract your attention and demand your time. So get the routine things out of the way first, and then you don't have to worry about them. Lucky Number 892 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus It's very easy to allow yourself to become despondent and gloomy today, especially if things don't go the way you were hoping. Rather than shrug off the disappointments and chalk them up to experience, you could be plunged into temporary self-doubt and anxiety. It won't help if you're with someone who's trying to score a few points off you or point out your mistakes. Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini No matter what you're doing today, try to spare the time for a chat with someone you see virtually every day. This might be a colleague, a member of the family or a neighbor who really needs to talk to you. This person might also want to ask your opinion, in which case you'll do your best to help and point them in the right direction. Lucky Number 694 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer You need plenty of interesting things to keep you entertained today, and you won't be happy if the day turns out to be very predictable or boring. Ideally, you should be able to do things on the spur of the moment and to follow your instincts, not have to toe the line or play by the rules. Give yourself a treat at some point and visit somewhere you don't know very well. Lucky Number 475 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo Someone has their head in the clouds today, making it very difficult to communicate with them. Maybe they're distracted by thinking about something important or they're simply on another planet and it's a waste of breath trying to talk to them when they're like this. But don't be too quick to accuse others of being flaky because you may be slightly off the wall yourself! Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You're in a very chatty mood today. In fact, you'll be reluctant to draw breath at times, especially when you're with people you know well. A conversation could spark off your imagination or give you important clues about what to do with your life. You'll also enjoy having an easy-going natter with a close friend or neighbor. Lucky Number 170 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra If you've been over-indulging yourself during the past couple of days, guilt will start to catch up with you, Libra. You might feel appalled by the amount you've eaten or drunk, particularly if you're meant to be on a diet, and you could also worry about the amount of money you've got through. What on earth got into you? Try not to be too hard on yourself because that will only make you miserable. What's important is to learn from experience, not to beat yourself up about it. Lucky Number 321 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Take care of yourself because life is rather tough today. You're feeling weighed down by responsibility and everything seems to be too much trouble. Do your best to rise above this rather gloomy mood, otherwise you'll drag yourself through the day and make heavy weather of everything that happens to you. Things aren't really as bad as they seem. Lucky Number 739 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Your brain is working really well, Sagittarius, so make the most of it. It's in a clever and precise state. Put your thoughts down on paper, fill in forms or do anything else that requires concentration and an ability to put your thoughts into words. Keep abreast of small details as well, so you don't lose track of what's going on. Lucky Number 802 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn Prepare yourself for a rather difficult day. Other people are hard work and you don't have as much energy as usual. If there's a slight sense of reserve between you and a friend or close partner, you might feel neglected and lonely. Try not to make too much of this, because it will pass quickly, leaving you wondering what all the fuss was about. Lucky Number 123 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Do your best to postpone anything serious or important today, because you simply aren't in the mood. Your mind will keep drifting off the subject, making it hard to concentrate at best, and causing you to make silly or irritating mistakes at worst. Tackle it in another couple of days when you're more like your old self. Lucky Number 346 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra