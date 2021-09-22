Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Aries
Be prepared for some unexpected events today, Aries. Someone might call you out of the blue, or you could get a surprise phone call. You could hear some news that raises your eyebrows, or is frankly shocking. Relax. Ideally, work off any excess nervous energy by doing something physical or therapeutic.
Lucky Number397
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
Get set for some unexpected financial developments. If you're lucky you might discover some cash that you'd forgotten about, or receive some money out of the blue. On the other hand, you may be faced with an expense that you weren't prepared for, such as a bill that's higher than you'd hoped. You might also feel compelled to make some impulse buys because you're feeling bored.
Lucky Number956
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
This is a wonderful day for telling someone how much they mean to you. If you're too shy to put your feelings into words, maybe you could let your actions speak volumes instead. You're in a very light-hearted and easy-going mood, making it a pleasure to deal with other people, so it's little wonder that plenty of them will flock to your side. They know a good thing when they see it!
Lucky Number741
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
If you're going shopping today you'll have a real eye for a bargain. You certainly won't want to waste your money on anything that you consider to be frivolous or unnecessary, and you'll want every penny to count. If you're going food shopping you'll be able to sniff out a bargain at fifty paces, although you still won't be seduced into buying things just for the sake of it. There are no flies on you right now, Cancer!
Lucky Number908
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
This is the perfect day for thinking about your future and making plans about it. You're feeling quietly confident and optimistic, but without getting carried away and ignoring the facts. It will help to discuss your ideas with a trusted friend or partner, provided that they're on your wavelength and understand what you're trying to achieve.
Lucky Number089
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
Get your brain in gear dear Virgo, because you can make great strides at work if you put in the required effort. This is a super day for working your way through paperwork, filling in forms, writing reports or doing some filing, because you're in such a methodical and organized frame of mind. You could also have an interesting and informative conversation with a boss or superior.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
You're full of curiosity about the world today, putting you in a very inquisitive mood. It's great for finding out what's going on around you or for getting lost in a good book. If you're doing some research you'll be fascinated by what you discover and you'll want to know more. It's also an excellent day for making contact with people who live far away or for arranging a long-distance journey.
Lucky Number478
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
You're in need of some lively and interesting companions today, otherwise you'll quickly get bored and fed up. Ideally, you want to be with people who are unconventional in some way, even if they usually aren't your cup of tea at all, because you'll relish their slightly rebellious or unusual view of the world. If a close relationship is getting stuck in a rut, think about how you can both liven it up.
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
You're feeling restless and unsettled today, and it shows. You're also easily bored, which means you're looking for entertainment and excitement. You'll try to create your own amusements, and might even create a dispute or disturbance in order to liven things up a little. It will be far better to do something more constructive, such as reorganizing your day or working off your nervous energy with some exercise.
Lucky Number942
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
You get on really well with colleagues and customers today, which makes work go with a swing. You'll enjoy chatting with them too, but not too much otherwise you might receive some sharp words from your boss or some other authority figure. This is also an excellent day for taking part in a meeting or doing anything else that will enable you to get your thoughts across to other people.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You could hear some interesting information about some of your favourite people today, or there could be news from a special person who lives a long way away. Your thoughts and emotions are working in tandem, bringing a great opportunity to talk about your feelings without getting all worked up, or becoming overly rational.
Lucky Number501
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
A loved one wants to break loose and there isn't much you can do about it. In fact, they need to be a free spirit today because otherwise they'll feel tethered and suffocated, and that will make them even more contrary and wilful. Don't be surprised if your domestic arrangements decline to go according to plan, and be prepared for all eventualities.
