Bruce Dern released from hospital after fall while jogging

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016 file photo, Bruce Dern arrives at the 2016 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Dern has been released from the hospital after a fall during his daily jog in Los Angeles. A representative for the 82-year-old Dern says he was released Friday evening, Oct. 19, 2018, following his fall earlier in the day. The Oscar-nominated actor’s representative says he is in good spirits. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision