Actress Selma Blair say she has been diagnosed with MS

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, Selma Blair arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Lost in Space” at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome. The film and TV actress has announced she is dealing with a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. In a post Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 on her Instagram account, Blair, 46, says she was diagnosed with the disease of the central nervous system on Aug. 16. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision