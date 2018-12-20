Longtime Clippers fan Crystal will be analyst for 1 game

FILE - In this March 9, 2018, file photo, actor Billy Crystal applauds during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Clippers announcer Ralph Lawler was approached two months ago with a special request. A longtime season-ticket holder asked team president Gillian Zucker if he could call a game on television with Lawler and honor his 40 seasons with the club. Lawler apprehensively said yes, until he found out it wasn't just any season-ticket holder. It happens to be Crystal, who has been the team's most well-known fan through the good times and bad, will be the analyst for the Jan. 31 game against the Lakers. Mark J. Terrill, File AP Photo