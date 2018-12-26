Oliver Hardy was terrifying, inspiring for John C. Reilly

Playing Oliver Hardy, the large comic with the even larger persona, was a burden that became a mission for John C. Reilly.
Reilly told The Associated Press it was a "terrifying prospect" to accept the role in "Stan & Ollie" that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.
The film, which stars Steve Coogan as Stan Laurel, will be released in the U.S. Friday.
Reilly's research made him feel a special connection to Hardy and insisted the fat suit he wore actually be heavy to feel real. He says "it was a lot every day to carry" and eventually regretting doing it.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
And when Reilly learned the legendary comedy duo was largely forgotten late in their lives, he felt he had to preserve their memory and "do it for Oliver."
Comments