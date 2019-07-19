David Crosby opens up in new documentary ‘Remember My Name’

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, David Crosby poses for a portrait to promote the film "David Crosby: Remember My Name" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Crosby offers candid reflections on his career, relationships and feuds with others in the new documentary, which will be in limited release on Friday, July 19, 2019, and expand to additional theaters in the coming weeks. Photo PHby Taylor Jewell/Invision

Rock and Roll Famer David Crosby says art is suffering because up-and-coming musicians can't make a living.

The 77-year-old is promoting "David Crosby: Remember My Name," a revealing documentary about his life from director A.J. Eaton and producer and interviewer Cameron Crowe. The film opens in New York and Los Angeles on Friday and is expanding nationwide in the coming weeks.

Crosby is also currently touring with his third album of original material in four years.

He says that streaming deals are to blame for the lack of money coming directly to musicians these days and worries about the future.