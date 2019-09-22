‘Believe her’ -Michelle Williams urges respect for women

Michelle Williams arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision

Michelle Williams said in her Emmy winning speech that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.

She said her win was an acknowledgement "of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feel safe enough to voice them and feel respected enough to be heard."

The "Brokeback Mountain" actress won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie for her work in "Fosse/Verdon." The eight-part FX series co-starred Sam Rockwell.

Williams infamously received just $1,000 to reshoot scenes from 2017's "All the Money in the World," while co-star Mark Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million for the added scenes. Williams has said she felt paralyzed after learning of the disparity.