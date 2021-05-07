I couldn’t bear to watch ‘Contagion’ last year, but I rewatched it recently and asked the screenwriter what he would change

Written by Scott Z. Burns and directed by Steven Soderbergh, 2011′s “Contagion” hit No. 10 on the iTunes movie rental chart a year ago in January. In those early moths of the pandemic, audiences were suddenly seeking out a nearly decade-old thriller depicting a fictional pandemic bearing a resemblance the COVID-19 outbreak of the past year.

I actively avoided it. The fictional on-screen calamity mirrored our own unstable reality in ways that hit too close to all my anxiety receptors. A year-plus later with uncertain light at the end of the tunnel in the U.S., I found myself drawn to the movie in order to think through, with the benefit of some hindsight, what it anticipated as well as what it missed:

• As devastating as the real world numbers have been, Burns envisioned a much higher death toll globally (26 million) than what we’ve actually seen (more than 3 million).

• Teens are gonna teen, which for some meant defying their parents and meeting up with friends in potentially superspreader, mask-free settings. You can see this play out in the film as well, with Matt Damon’s character forever trying (and failing) to keep his teenage daughter physically isolated from her boyfriend. Her at-home prom at the movie’s end also captured the ways in which so many of us improvised socially distanced celebrations to mark milestones.

• Rather than riots breaking out in pharmacies, spurred on by people desperate to get their hands on what they think is a lifesaving drug, our reality was both more mundane and maybe sadder: A run on toilet paper.

• Burns really got the cynicism right, of people looking to profit off the pandemic (represented by Jude Law’s unsavory blogger/conspiracy theorist, who is working in cahoots with a hedge fund to line his own pockets) or the intentional dissemination of bad information (once again embodied by Jude Law) in a way that erodes trust in very science that can respond to a viral outbreak and help save lives.

• Some nurses have left the profession, traumatized by the emotional weight and actual health risks of the past year, but we didn’t see widespread strikes, which are mentioned in the movie. Quite the opposite: Frontline health care workers, from nurses to doctors to other essential staff who have ensured hospital spaces are regularly disinfected, have given everything over to their jobs these past 15 months.

Burns did a number of interviews about the film early in the pandemic. I was curious to hear his perspective now, more than a year later. We talked by phone, joined by Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, an epidemiologist from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, who was instrumental working with Burns during the writing of the script, as well as with Soderbergh during the making of the film.

More than a decade after they collaborated, “Contagion’s” narrative “what if?” would not only become a reality, but a firsthand experience for Burns and Lipkin, who both had COVID this past year. In June, “I got very, very sick, very fast,” said Burns. He was hospitalized, but is doing OK today and he is currently working on a climate change anthology series called “Extrapolations” for Apple TV+.

Q: Scott, having done so much research for the film, do you think having that foreknowledge helped you process the events of past year or did it heighten your concerns?

Burns: It was a very complicated thing for me when the pandemic began; I actually lost my father a week before California shutdown. Not from COVID. But I had that grief to deal with. And then there was this unfolding pandemic that had remarkable similarities to what Ian and (epidemiologist) Dr. Larry Brilliant and (science journalist) Laurie Garrett and other experts had told me was very, very possible. All of them had always said: This is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when.

Q: I’m wondering if you heard from people like me, who found the idea of re-watching the film too daunting in the early days of the pandemic?

Burns: I don’t have a very large social media presence, but I certainly did have people sending me messages that were accusing me of working with the CIA or claiming I was Nostradamus. Some of them were pretty scary and frightening, saying this was something I did with some Hollywood cabal. So there was that.

There were also a lot of people who were saying “Contagion” was probably a great comfort because it shows that this is something that can be understood and can be dealt with. The scientists do provide a swift solution in the movie and I think that was always my hope. A year later, I’m most pleased that we were right about that.

Q: Something the film doesn’t tackle is how the pandemic has disproportionately affected the lives of Black people and other people of color. Thinking about it now, is that a narrative you would include if you had it to do over again?

Burns: A hundred percent. It was a blind spot, and if I could go back or if I was writing the movie today, that would be a huge storyline. I would definitely want to explore how a pandemic looks through the eyes of Black and brown people and other marginalized communities in our society, who are doing a lot of front line work and dying in disproportionate numbers.

Q: Any other changes you would make to the story?

Burns: Definitely that one — I would want to show how the pandemic is experienced by people who have access to health care versus those who don’t.

Science, to some degree, is the art of being wrong for a while and course correcting until you arrive at what is actually happening, and there is a nod to that in the film — that there’s pressure to come up with an answer and pressure to come up with solutions — but I think if I had it to do over again, I would have leaned more into the tension around that. That we rely on science in these moments when we don’t understand what’s happening in our world, and then we get very upset and toss science overboard at any given moment in time when it doesn’t have a full understanding because that understanding is evolving.

So I can imagine a scene where a scientist stands there, and maybe they’re not adroit at public speaking and they’re getting boxed by a journalist — it’s almost what Jude Law does to Laurence Fishburne in the film — and they’re forced to account for conclusions prematurely, because what’s your choice? Cause panic and say, “I don’t really know what’s going on?” Or you can try and tell people, “Here’s what I believe is going on,” but then you’ve put yourself in a very dangerous and precarious position. Or you may think you know what’s going on and then new evidence appears that changes that.

So that would have been interesting work for me to do with a character in a film: How do you appear wrong and still have the public trust?

Q: I also wonder if there are other social aspects you would fold into a storyline. In the movie, the virus is traced back to Hong Kong and I couldn’t help but think of the frightening and violent xenophobia and racism directed toward Asian people that we’re seeing right now.

Burns: From my research, I was aware that when the bubonic plague appeared in the Middle Ages, there were people who said it was caused by the Jews; “caused” meaning, it was carried by the Jews. So I knew from my research that one of the things that happens in the face of these disasters or pandemics is that people who have these racist notions use it to advance their agenda.

I think I was so uncomfortable about that — because it’s so (messed) up that people do this — that I didn’t really want to go there. But clearly there are people in this country who did want to go there and did see a way of using it for political gain. So yeah, if I was going to write it again, I might feel like I have to represent that there are people who will use a pandemic to express some pretty diabolical beliefs.

Q: Because you had such a focus on getting the science right, did you approach “Contagion” with the idea that the film could sort of stealthily inform people while they’re consuming it with popcorn?

Burns: That’s a tough one. (Pause) I have so many different thoughts about that. I’m aware that people want to go to a movie and be entertained, and when Steven and I would go to the studio to talk about this movie, we wanted to write it and cast it kind of like some of the big disaster movies of the 70s, like “The Poseidon Adventure.” Could you Trojan horse important information about the world around us and life on earth into something that went really well with popcorn?

And I guess that, to me, is some of the most rewarding work that I get to do. With a movie like “Contagion” or “The Report” (from 2019, about the investigation into the CIA’s use of torture on terrorism suspects), I like trying to ask these questions using storytelling, and hopefully in a way that is first and foremost entertaining and gets people to think about what’s going on in the world.

Q: Ian, what’s your take on that? Hollywood usually gets most professions wrong, and hospital shows are notorious for this. But here you have a film that has a serious-minded intent wrapped in a very watchable package.

Lipkin: There were different constituencies that I had hoped the film would reach, one of which were people who don’t appreciate the importance of diseases that originate in animals and our efforts to try to shut down wild animal markets where we presume SARS-CoV-2 to have originated.

We also wanted to portray these people working at the CDC and in laboratories as heroes. And as a consequence of the movie, the number of people who were applying to join the Epidemic Intelligence Service at the CDC went up dramatically, overnight. It was something like fourfold. These were people who wanted to model themselves on the Kate Winslet character but also the Jennifer Ehle character.

There was also the idea that people might get a better understanding of how the WHO works and the way drugs are developed and the various stages of how you even get to drugs or vaccines. This was a teachable moment.

The other thing I think is important is that although this movie was probably written 13 years ago, Scott and to some extent Steven are still very engaged in the message and trying to address the problems of the pandemic. Scott has invested an enormous amount of time, and actually some personal funds as well, in developing two sets of public service announcements: One early on that was trying to help people reduce their risk; and a second one that is trying to get people to take the vaccine.

So this has had enormous staying power.

Q: Scott, Steven Soderbergh has said you are working together on what he’s calling a “philosophical” sequel to the movie, which sounds like something thematically related to what we’ve lived through in the past year.

Burns: (Laughs) It seems like he’s talked to other people about that more than he’s talked to me.

I mean, yes, we’ve had conversations about what that might look like. All I can say is, if you look at the movies that we have done together, “Side Effects” was nothing like “Contagion,” and “The Informant” was like neither one of those. So the price of entry with Steven is that I have to bring him something that he hasn’t done before, that’s what I think he meant by that.

So we do talk about it. He’s incredibly busy. And I’m working on a climate change project right now. But maybe when we’re both done, and we have some distance on what’s happened here with COVID, there’s an opportunity to explore exactly what he said: A philosophical sequel.