An aging comic and a millennial writer are a perfect match in HBO Max’s ‘Hacks’

Two women walk into a Las Vegas ballroom. One walks and talks like she belongs there; she feels comfortable under the harsh fluorescent lights. The other is eyeing the exits warily, marking a plan to escape from the tacky tourists and the sound of coins against metal slots. Both make a living being funny, but only one of them has had any success.

Where the two meet is “Hacks,” an HBO Max comedy premiering Friday, starring Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a longtime Las Vegas stand-up comic aging out of relevance, and newcomer Hannah Einbinder as Ava Daniels, a 25-year-old comedy writer shunned out of the industry after getting canceled for a bad Twitter joke. The two are thrown together by a shared manager, played by co-creator Paul W. Downs, trying desperately to keep both in business: Ava, with her sharp wit, can punch up Deborah’s jokes and build back her resume, while Deborah gets to stay onstage.

Deborah and Ava clash almost immediately over what makes a good joke, at first, but also about parenting, politics and life itself.

“This is the story of two women of very different generations and their relationship and their love story,” Downs told the Daily News. “It’s these two people who need each other and crack each other open emotionally and set each other off on the road to redemption. Two women who were cast aside.”

On a 2016 work trip to a monster truck rally in Maine, Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, all “Broad City” alums, came up with the idea for “Hacks.”

“We just started talking about women like Deborah Vance in real life, who blazed this path for other women and kept their heads down and been knocked down a million times and gotten back a million and one,” Statsky told The News. “Women who, for some reason, never seem to get quite the acclaim and spotlight their male counterparts have.”

On screen, Deborah and Ava struggle with the same question: Would their lives look different if they were men? Deborah, decades into her career, has made it work, but Ava has yet to accept her reality.

“She’s someone who embodies what it means to be young in a lot of ways and to be selfish in those young, selfish years where, especially within my generation because of social media and the spotlight that we all get to have a little bit of, it has bred a brand of selfishness,” Einbinder, a stand-up comic in Los Angeles, told The News of her character.

“Societally we are less likely to feel we should like a person with these characteristics because she is a woman. I feel like this messiness is so often permitted in male characters.”

Deborah is fighting to keep her stage at the Palmetto Casino from the grubby, young, encroaching hands of groups like Pentatonix. Ava is fighting to squeeze back into a business that gleefully tossed her out. Their humor bounces off each other, jokes at the other’s expense that turn into a reluctant mentor-protege relationship, partly out of a shared bond and partly out of desperation.

“They’re both broken in various ways and in various amounts of pain,” Einbinder said, “and they deal with that through humor.”

“Hacks” is a dark comedy, but one full of heart, too.

“This is a love story between two characters who are maybe missing something in their lives and they are fortuitously put on the same path,” Aniello said.

“These are about people who need each other and make each other better, professionally and as people moving throughout the world,” Statsky jumped in. “You’re letting them change you for the better.”

