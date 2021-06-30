Movie News & Reviews

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train

3. The Misfits

4. The Courier (2021)

5. The Hitman’s Bodyguard

6. The Dry

7. Cruella

8. Lansky

9. Wrath of Man

10. Godzilla vs. Kong

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. The Dry

2. The Marksman (2021)

3. Our Friend

4. Another Round

5. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

6. Promising Young Woman

7. An Unknown Compelling Force

8. Minari

9. The Birthday Cake

10. Censor

  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

Demi Lovato hosts new talk show on the Roku Channel

Movie News & Reviews

Pro football Hall honors Facenda with Rozelle TV-radio award

June 29, 2021 3:19 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service