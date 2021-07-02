‘False Positive’: Ilana Glazer, Sophia Bush on ‘twisted’ reality central to new Hulu horror

“False Positive” explores some terrifying truths about fertility treatments.

The new horror flick, released last week on Hulu, comes from “Broad City” star and co-creator Ilana Glazer and John Lee, and sees the funny woman get serious in the role of Lucy in “False Positive.”

Finally seeing her professional life come together, Lucy and husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), give up trying to conceive a child naturally and cash in on the latter’s friendship with an esteemed fertility doctor (Pierce Brosnan), who turns out to be more of a horror than a blessing.

With the film drawing comparisons to the 1968 classic, “Rosemary’s Baby,” Glazer told the Daily News she and director Lee “would laugh that Roman Polanski, monster Roman Polanski, was the mind behind that one.

“It’s like this meta-horror behind the horror movie, ‘False Positive’ where it’s like, that’s who used to make all our like best films: Roman Polanski, Woody Allen. It’s like so scary!” continued the “Rough Night” actress.

“In that same way, in that same tone is the same kind of horror versus comedy satire that we saw in our film,” said Glazer, 34, who is pregnant.

“I think there’s more nuance and layers of consciousness to be had in ‘False Positive’ because of going from A. Roman Polanski to B. me? ... Definitely there is overlap. But then there’s also places about it that are so different and have to be different from the perspective of the creators.”

Lucy eventually learns that she was inseminated with Dr. Hindle’s sperm, and not that of her seemingly loving husband. Though Adrian — also the name of Satan’s son in “Rosemary’s Baby” — was well aware of the scarring charade, he never bothered asking for Lucy’s opinion, let alone consent.

“Knowing that type of behavior, at the hands of a doctor, is not actually illegal is deeply troubling,” co-star Sophia Bush told The News.

Bush, a Time's Up founding member said that point “echoes the larger conversation we’re all having right now that a woman, not having ultimate agency and decision power over her own body, is quite literally a horror.”

Noting her character, Corgan, is an embodiment of internalized misogyny, the “One Tree Hill” alum said the film explores “a very twisted example of the lengths to which many men will go to control our bodies and their outputs” and is “a response to the Trump era.”

Bush hopes that when people discuss the positives of parenthood and family life, they acknowledge the darker side as well.

“I think it’s high time that we get very clear on talking to each other about the realities of reproduction, its dangers, where we’re not protected, not just the fantasies of ‘Can’t wait to be a mom. Aren’t babies cute? Don’t we want the best for them?’” said Bush. “Of course those things are all true. But what about the realities that are less fun or sweet or aw-inducing to talk about?”

“Consciousness and culture moves as a group and moves as the way discourse moves and changes and grows as a collective,” noted Glazer.

“And in ‘False Positive,’ it’s the construct of the patriarchy, but... it’s an intersectional feminist awakening that ... our hero Lucy has,” said Glazer.

