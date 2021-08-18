Most popular films shot in Georgia by box office gross since 2008

ATLANTA — Generous tax credits have brought in a flood of TV and film production into the state of Georgia. Hear are the top 96 domestic grossing films since 2008 shot (at least in part) here. I credit www.boxofficemojo for the numbers. (I have been regularly updating this list since 2018.)

Not surprisingly, superhero films dominate the top of the chart with no shortage of sequels and remakes included. So far, 31 films have broached the magic $100 million mark domestically. The top-grossing Tyler Perry film hit $90 million.

There have been only a handful of films that would be considered “prestige” Oscar bait such as “Selma,” “42,” “The Blind Side,“ “Flight” and "First Man.”

These numbers are not adjusted for inflation.

The parentheticals are the Rotten Tomatoes critical ratings with anything above 60 considered good.

Some of these films — especially a few of the big-budget ones - were only partially shot in Georgia such as “Thor,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Ford vs. Ferrari.”

The most popular movie for critics was “Selma” (98% positive) followed closely by “Black Panther” (97%). Others liked by more than 90% of critics included “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Baby Driver.” (Some films only did reshoots or a small percentage of scenes in Georgia such as “Thor” and “Gemini Man.”)

Only one film was disliked by more than 90% of critics: “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” (6%). Films that more than 80% of critics gave a thumbs down to were mostly comedies: both “Ride Along” films, “Identity Thief,” “Let’s Be Cops,” Parental Guidance,” “Divergent: Allegiant,” “Baywatch,” “Temptation,” “Blended,” “Dirty Grandpa” and “The Watch.”

This features every film I could think of that grossed at least $35 million domestically and was released since 2008.

This cut off means a few notable films such as “Richard Jewell” ($22,345,542) and “Doctor Sleep” ($31,581,712) didn’t make the list.

Due to the pandemic, some films that probably would have made this list went straight to streaming, including “Coming 2 America” and “The Tomorrow War,” both on Amazon Prime.

1. “Avengers: Endgame,” 2019, $858,373,000 (94%)

2. “Black Panther,” 2018, $700,059,566 (97%)

3. “Avengers: Infinity War,” 2018, $678,815,482 (87%)

4. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 2013, $424,668,047 (89%)

5. “Captain America: Civil War,” 2016, $408,084,349 (91%)

6. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 2017, $404,515,480 (76%)

7. “Fast & Furious 7,” 2015, $353,007,020 (80%)

8. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” 2014, $337,135,885 (67%)

9. “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 2017, $334,201,140 (92%)

10. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” 2019, $316,813,246 (71%)

11. “Thor: Ragnarok,” 2017, $315,058,289 (92%)

12. “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2,” 2015, $281,723,902 (70%)

13. “The Blind Side,” 2009, $255,959,475 (67%)

14. “The Fate of the Furious,” 2017, $226,008,385 (66%)

15. “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” 2018, $216,644,740 (88%)

16. “Fast Five,” 2011, $209,837,675 (77%)

17. “Bad Boys for Life,” 2020, $204,417,855) (75%)

18. “Ant-Man,’ 2015, $180,202,163 (82%)

19. “Black Widow,” 2021, $178,199,531 as of Aug. 16 (80%)

20. “X-Men: First Class,” 2011, $146,408,305 (86%)

21. “Ride Along,” $134,938,200 (19%)

22. “Identity Thief,” 134,506,920 (19%)

23. “Divergent: Insurgent,” $130,179,072 (41%)

24. "Sully" $125,070,033 (86%)

25. "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" $127,352,707 (75%)

26. “Ford vs. Ferrari” $117,624,357 (92%)

27. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" $110,500,138, (41%)

28. "Baby Driver" $107,825,862 (93%)

29. "Pitch Perfect 3" $104,897,530 (32%)

30. "The Mule" $103,804,407 (69%)

31. "Passengers" $100,014,699 (31%)

32. "Rampage" $99,345,950 (52%)

33. "42" $95,020,213 (79%)

34. "Flight" $93,773,375 (78%)

35. "Ride Along 2" $91,221,830 (13%)

36. "Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail" $90,508,336 (28%)

37. "The Accountant" $86,260,045 (52%).

38. "Dumb and Dumber To" $86,208,010 (29%)

39. "Let's Be Cops" $82,390,774 (18%)

40. “Jungle Cruise” $82,142,554 as of 8/16/21 (63%)

41. "Goosebumps" $80,080,379 (76%)

42. "Parental Guidance" $77,267,296 (17%)

43. "Night School" $76,885,785 (29%)

44. "Zombieland" $75,590,286 (90%)

45. "A Madea Family Funeral" $73,257,045 (12%)

46. "Boo! A Madea Halloween" $73,206,343 (23%)

47. "Zombieland: Double Tap" $72,785,288 (67%)

48. "A Bad Moms Christmas" $72,110,659 (29%)

49. "Game Night" $69,001,013 (83%)

50. "The House With the Clock in Its Walls" $68,382,265 (66%)

51. "Instant Family" $67,363,237 (82%)

52. "Magic Mike XXL" grossed $66,013,057 (65%)

53. "Divergent: Allegiant": $66,184,051 (12%)

54. "Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection" $65,653,242 (20%)

55. "Last Vegas" $64,914,167 (45%)

56. "The Boss" $63,285,885 (22%)

57. "Prisoners $61,002,302 (82%)

58. "Blockers" $60,147,900 (83%)

59. "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too?" $60,095,852 (27%)

60. "Vacation" (2015) $58,884,188 (26%)

61. "Baywatch" $58,060,186 (18%)

62. "American Reunion" $57,011,521 (44%)

63. "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" $55,455,765 (63%)

64. "Office Christmas Party" $54,767,494(41%)

65. "What Men Want" $54,611,903 (44%)

66. "Tag" $54,210,515 (55%)

67. "Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family" $53,345,287 (37%)

68. "Life of the Party" $52,856,061 (38%)

69. "Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas" $52,543,354 (20%)

70. "Selma' $52,076,908 (98%)

71. "Footloose" $51,802,724 (69%)

72. "Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself" $51,733,921 (63%)

73. "Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor" $51,975,354 (15%)

74. "American Made" $51,342,000 (86%)

75. "Gemini Man" $48,546,770 (25%)

76. "Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" $47,319,572 (6%)

77. "Goosebumps 2" $46,489,581 (47%)

78. "Blended" $46,294,610 (14%)

79. "Hall Pass" $45,060,734 (34%)

80. "Den of Thieves" $44,947,622 (41%)

81. "First Man" $44,936,545 (88%)

82. "All Eyez On Me" $44,922,302 (17%)

83. "The Internship" $44,672,764 (35%)

84. "Three Stooges" $44,338,224 (51%)

85. "Need for Speed" $43,577,636 (22%)

86. "Tyler Perry's Acrimony" $43,537,768 (23%)

87. “The Suicide Squad” $42,884,747 * as of 8/16/21 (91%)

88. "Uncle Drew" $42,469,946 (65%)

89. "What To Expect When You're Expecting" $41,152,203 (22%)

90. "Love, Simon" $40,826,341 (92%)

91. "Little" $40,673,960 (45%)

92. "The Crazies" $39,123,589 (71%)

93. "The 15:17 to Paris" $36,250,957 (25%)

94. "Mile 22," $36,108,758 (23%)

95. "Dirty Grandpa" $35,593,113 (11%)

96. “The Watch” $35,353,000 (17%)

