8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Randy Franklin will perform at Evening Muse on Sunday night.

TobyMac

Friday 7 p.m. Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $40-$120. www.livenation.com.

The seemingly ageless Christian pop vet stacks his Hits Deep Tour with his award-winning hits, while also enlisting a supporting lineup of artists reminiscent of the annual Winter Jam tours that he’s occasionally a part of. The bill includes Jeremy Camp, Jordan Feliz, Ryan Stevenson, We are Messengers and Aaron Cole.

SWMRS

Friday 8 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $17-$19. www.amossouthend.com.

On its sophomore album, “Berkley’s on Fire,” the Oakland outfit swims against its Cali pop-punk roots by teaming with producer Rich Costey (Muse) for a more varied sound that mines hip-hop and electro-pop without losing its edge, intensity or sense of fun. Scheduled openers the Regrettes had to bow out of the tour earlier this week.

Tracy Bonham/Blake Morgan

Saturday 7 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.

Although best known for the grunge-era breakout “Mother, Mother,” Bonham is a unique and versatile vocalist and writer with much more to offer than just that feisty hit. She teams with music biz innovator Morgan, who has forged a left-of-center pop career. He famously left Phil Ramone’s Sony imprint as his career was breaking and created his own artist-friendly indie label.

Open Mike Eagle

Saturday 10:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15. www.eveningmuse.com.

The acclaimed literary rapper and frequent podcast host (who pontificates on everything from cartoons to wrestling) returns to Charlotte following 2018’s “What Happens When I Try to Relax.” Its 2017 predecessor made Rolling Stone’s Top 50 of the year and raised the bar for reality-rooted, poignant hip-hop concept albums.

Randy Franklin

Sunday 4 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15. www.eveningmuse.com.

A Charlotte music staple for decades, Franklin celebrates the release of “Coastlines,” a companion to his last album “Bloodlines.” Together they boast some of his best solo work. Rich in blues guitar leads and vocal harmonies, the first half rides a gentler wave (think Byrds or Tom Petty) that’s juxtaposed with a meatier, edgier and bigger-sounding flipside.

Rhett Miller

Sunday 7 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $27.50-$30. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

The Old 97’s frontman added children’s author to his list of accomplishments last month with the publication of his first kids book “No More Poems.” It follows fall’s “The Messenger” — the alternative country-rock troubadour’s seventh solo effort. His songs still twang, but there is a Roy Orbison-/Chris Isaak-like pop assuredness to the new songs.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

Wednesday 9 p.m. Thursday 8 p.m. Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. $15. www.maxxmusic.com.

With Lamarr’s Hammond B-3 and Jimmy James’ guitar at the center of this merger of longtime Seattle instrumentalists, the Northwestern trio has added a heavy dose of old-school soul and R&B to the contemporary jazz charts thanks to its even and inspired combination of styles.

Leon Bridges

Thursday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 820 Hamilton St. $27.50-$161.31. www.livenation.com.

The “it” soul singer of 2015 (thanks to his debut “Coming Home”), the Texan soul singer caught music lovers’ attention mining vintage soul like a modern-day Sam Cooke. With 2018’s “Good Thing,” he moved forward, blending contemporary R&B with his ’60s and ’70s appeal to proved that he’s much more than just a throwback.