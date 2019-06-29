Motown artists of yesterday, today part of anniversary event

Contemporary Motown artist Ne-Yo will join the Temptations, Martha Reeves and others from the label's classic era during a concert marking the 60th anniversary of the recording company.

The Motown Museum has set Sept. 22 for Hitsville Honors: Celebrating Berry Gordy & 60 Years of Motown at Detroit's Orchestra Hall. Others performing as part of the tribute to the company and its founder include the Four Tops, Mary Wilson, Big Sean and Kem.

The concert is part of a three-day celebration dubbed Motown 60 Weekend. Other events include the Motown Gospel Concert on Sept. 21.

The label paved a way for the Motown Museum to be built in Detroit. It was the first headquarters where Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Miracles and others recorded before Motown decamped to California in 1972.