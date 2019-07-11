GALLERY: Wiz Khalifa headlines Decent Exposure Tour

Although Wiz Khalifa performed a few songs from his latest mixtape, “Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young,” most of his set featured timeless hits like “Young, Wild & Free” and “We Dem Boyz.”
Benjamin Robson
Although Wiz Khalifa performed a few songs from his latest mixtape, “Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young,” most of his set featured timeless hits like “Young, Wild & Free” and “We Dem Boyz.”
Benjamin Robson
Bronx-native French Montana kept energy high with chart-toppers like “Unforgettable,” “Pop That” and “Ain’t Worried About Nothin” on the second stop of the “Decent Exposure Tour” in Charlotte.
Benjamin Robson
Wiz Khalifa had just as much fun as his fans, two-stepping around the stage and throwing out joints to the audience at PNC Music Pavilion.
Benjamin Robson
Playboi Carti performed hits like “wokeuplikethis*” and “Magnolia” just before French Montana took the stage at the “Decent Exposure Tour.”
Benjamin Robson
Wiz Khalifa opened his set by taking a long drag of his joint before throwing to his fans in the pit at the “Decent Exposure Tour” stop in Charlotte.
Benjamin Robson