Music venue manager hears complaints about noisy concerts

The noise complaints against an outdoor venue in Westbrook, Maine, show no signs of abating.

About 50 people from Westbrook and Portland attended a public session with the concert promoter Monday night at the Westbrook Community Center. The Portland Press Herald reported that virtually everyone who spoke registered a complaint about the noise.

Last weekend, rocker Alice Cooper performed Saturday evening and Grammy Award-winning rock icon John Fogerty performed on Sunday night.

Many said the noise disrupted their lives — and their sleep. Steve Totman, of Portland, left before the meeting ended, calling it a waste of time and saying "they want us to go away."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rock Row General Manager Jon Dow said the weekend music produced fewer complaints than earlier concerts. Three more concerts are planned through Sept. 28.