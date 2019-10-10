8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Oct. 11-17

BJ the Chicago Kid will perform at Neighborhood Theatre on Friday night. Courtesy of BJ the Chicago Kid

BJ the Chicago Kid

8 p.m. Friday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$52.

The classic, neo-soul singer released his sophomore album on Motown Records in July after a steady, Chicago-style indie career that saw him working with big names like Kanye West. The imaginative, silky-smooth “1123” features collaborations with hot contemporaries such as Anderson .Paak and Offset, and his Charlotte show will have support from SZA-esque Rayana Jay and the spiritual Kamauu.

Steven Page

8 p.m. Saturday. Stage Door Theater, $32.50-$37.50.

The lead guitarist and vocalist of quirkily iconic ’90s band Barenaked Ladies brings his solo act to uptown this weekend in support of his fifth solo album, “Discipline: Heal Thyself, Pt. II.” Page’s instantly recognizable vocals and knack for creating infectious pop melodies are second only to the intentional narrative on his new album, which allows Page to soar as both a performer and an activist.

YFN Lucci

8 p.m. Sunday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $27 and up.

Best known for the breakout 2017 hit “Everyday We Lit” — which features PnB Rock and rose prominently on several Billboard charts — he uses a sing-song voice rather than rapping (similar to 6LACK or Juice WRLD), giving his lyrics and smooth style an underlying, almost melancholic vibe.

Coheed and Cambria

8 p.m. Monday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $30 and up.

The early-2000s prog-rock band is still at it, making more-elevated and -striking music than even the 2003 certified gold album “In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3.” Coheed and Cambria were influenced by a plethora of prominent bands, from Rush to Bad Brains, and thus their style is an artful blend of emo-core, punk rock, alternative metal and even pop.

Charlotte Symphony

7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $15.

In an effort to engage an even wider range of Charlotteans, the renowned and community-oriented orchestra will take over beloved Plaza Midwood club Snug Harbor to perform avant-garde arrangements. The early show will be led by modern, innovative composers John Adams and Gabriella Smith and covers everything from Sigur Ros to Rihanna, alongside other unorthodox scores.

Molly Drag

10 p.m. Tuesday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $25-$35.

The artist formally known as Michael Hansford recently released his fifth full-length album, “Touchstone,” which he dedicated to all the women who have had a positive impact on his lifer. Molly Drag’s music is glistening lo-fi that swirls among the cracks in a broken heart, a la Elliott Smith or contemporary (Sandy) Alex G. With Past Life, Houston’s rock quartet Moon Phase, and locals Dollhands.

Yungblud

8 p.m. Wednesday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $70.

After his 2018 debut full-length release, “21st Century Liability” — and the 2019 release of song “11 Minutes,” a collaboration with Halsey and Blink 182’s Travis Barker — the Englander has garnered a rapid rise to fame. The singer’s style is dynamic, having been compared to Arctic Monkeys for “I Love You, Will You Marry Me,” but also evokes an early 2000s emo-revival with its edgy aesthetic.

Yungblud will perform at The Underground on Wednesday night. Jonathan Weiner

The Melvins

8 p.m. Thursday. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25.

Formed in 1983 by Buzz Osborne, the seminal grunge-punk band paralleled Nirvana and Mudhoney and influenced genres like alternative metal and experimental rock. The band went through rocky periods, but they’ve also been one of the most prolific; and its most recent album, “Pinkus Abortion Technician,” was released just last year.