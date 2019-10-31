Germany’s president wraps up US charm offensive in Boston

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at the Goethe Institute,Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Boston. AP Photo

Germany's president says his country and the United States must shift focus to upholding democracy rather than "tweets and tirades" as they wrap up a yearlong charm offensive designed to ease tensions.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivered a speech Thursday at the Goethe Institute in Boston before attending a joint concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Germany's Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra.

He shared his image of the U.S. through snapshots of history when the two nations have come together, particularly around the Berlin Wall. His visit marked the 30th anniversary of the Wall's demolition.

Germany and the U.S. have boosted cultural ties as part of a two-nation friendship campaign dubbed "Wunderbar Together" ("Wonderful Together.")

Germany launched the multimillion-dollar publicity campaign in late 2018 as it smarted from President Donald Trump's verbal attacks and a perceived disregard for the long-term U.S. ally.