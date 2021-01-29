Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled, again

LOS ANGELES — To the surprise of absolutely no one who’s been paying attention to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival and Stagecoach festival, scheduled for three consecutive weekends in April at Indio’s Empire Polo Club, have been canceled.

According to an announcement by the Riverside County Public Health Officer posted Friday afternoon, the events were shuttered “based on concerns of a fall resurgence” of COVID-19.

Coachella and its country music cousin Stagecoach were both originally scheduled for April 2020, and were among the first festivals canceled during the initial throes of the coronavirus pandemic. They were then rescheduled for October, and then rescheduled again for April 2021.

Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine were the scheduled Coachella headliners.

AEG, which owns festival promoter Goldenvoice, had no further comment on the cancellation, or on when potential new dates would be announced.