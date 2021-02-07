Coyotes visit the Blues after Chychrun’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1, sixth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-4-1, second in the West Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after Jakob Chychrun scored two goals in the Coyotes' 3-1 win against the Blues.

The Blues are 7-4-1 against opponents from the West Division. St. Louis averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. David Perron leads the team serving 12 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 5-5-1 against West Division opponents. Arizona has scored nine power-play goals, converting on 20.9% of chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Schwartz leads the Blues with a plus-11 in 12 games this season. Brayden Schenn has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Conor Garland has 12 total points while scoring four goals and totaling eight assists for the Coyotes. Christian Dvorak has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (upper-body), Zach Sanford: out (illness), Robert Thomas: day to day (undisclosed).

Coyotes: Lawson Crouse: out (upper body), Drake Caggiula: day to day (lower body).