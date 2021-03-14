Beyonce makes Grammys history as she breaks record for most wins by a singer

Queen Bey reigns supreme at the Grammys.

With her fourth win at Sunday’s ceremony, Beyoncé set a new record for the most Grammys by a singer with 28. Only operatic conductor Georg Solti, who won 31 times, has more.

Beyoncé on Sunday also broke the record for the most wins by a female artist, passing Alison Krause, who has 27.

Her record-setting victory came in the best R&B performance category for “Black Parade.”

“As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it’s been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world,” Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech.

“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since 9 years old, and I can’t believe this happened.”

Beyoncé's historic win came shortly after she tied both records by winning in the best rap song category for her remix of “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyoncé led all artists at Sunday’s awards show in Los Angeles with nine nominations.

Her other wins Sunday came for best music video for “Brown Skin Girl” and best rap performance for “Savage.”