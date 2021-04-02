The Beat Farmers, who rose from San Diego in 1983 to rock the world, celebrated on new/old double-album

SAN DIEGO — The Spring Valley Inn has never been mentioned in the same breath as The Troubadour in Los Angeles or The Marquee in London as a key musical incubator for young bands that went on to earn recording contracts and tour the world.

But in 1983, the Spring Valley Inn was the launching pad for the Beat Farmers, one of the finest and most rollicking rock bands to come out of San Diego in any decade, before or since. The beloved dive bar's official capacity back then was all of 49, although the Beat Farmers' weekly weekend gigs there drew wall-to-wall, triple-digit crowds.

One of those gigs was recorded for an album that, in 2003, was released as "Live at the Spring Valley Inn, 1983." Released Friday, it has now been reissued in a two-CD set with The Beat Farmers' terrific 1985 debut album, "Tales of the New West" In this case, the "New West" began in an intimate bar nestled between El Cajon and Jamul.

"The Spring Valley Inn didn't have a stage, and it was so small we had to move the pool table out of the way to set up our equipment," said guitarist-singer Jerry Raney. "It got so crowded they were afraid the fire marshal would shut them down."

Raney chuckled when asked how this unlikely residency in this unlikely nightspot came about. He gives full credit to drummer and improbably deep-voiced singer Dan McLain, who before co-founding the Beat Farmers had been a key member of the pioneering San Diego punk band The Penetrators.

McLain, who used the stage name Country Dick Montana, died in 1995. One of his specialties during the Beat Farmers' typically uproarious performances was to jump from table to table, knocking drinks on cheering concertgoers in the process. For good measure, he would lie on his back on a table or on a bar counter, place a beer bottle between his cowboy-booted feet, and — with wildly differing degrees of success — pour the beer into his mouth.

"Dick went to the people who ran the Spring Valley Inn," Raney recalled, "and said: 'Can we practice and experiment on your customers? We just want free drinks (in return).' It started going from there.

"Before that, we had practiced for two months at a place we called 'The Hippie Pad' on Fairmount Avenue, overlooking the stadium in Mission Valley. That's when Dick thought it would be good to find a dive bar for us to play in."

McLain was no stranger stranger to the the Spring Valley Inn or its denizens. He had previously played there with Country Dick & The Snuggle Bunnies, two of whose members — Joey Harris and Paul Kamanski — would loom large in the Beat Farmers.

Larger than life

"Dan was still drumming with The Penetrators, but had been stepping out and doing other bands," Raney recalled. "He formed The Snuggle Bunnies, which is when he started using the name Country Dick Montana. Before that, he was Dan McLain.

"The Snuggle Bunnies were breaking up because Joey got signed to MCA Records with his band, The Speedsters. I was at Bodie's watching The Snuggle Bunnies on their last night. For their last song, Dick was standing on a table singing (Kenny Rogers') 'Lucille.' At the end of song, he fell off the table, face-planted on to the floor, and then sang: 'You picked a fine time to leave me, Bunnies! Don't leave me, Bunnies!' "

Raney laughed at the recollection.

"We hardly knew each other," he said, "but Dan was a fan of my previous bands, Glory and Jerry Raney & The Shames. I went up to him and said: 'A lot of (San Diego) bands have been signed by MCA Records, including DFX2 and Puppies, but I think what you're doing is much better.' A week later Dan called, me and said: 'Hey, Raney! You want to start a mobile musical pleasure unit?' "

Along with bassist Rolle Love, Raney is one of the two surviving members of the four-man band's original lineup. He has led the latest iteration of the group, now known as The Farmers, for the past 15 years.

Love, a graduate of La Jolla High School, was only 19 when he joined the original band. Previously a member of the Blue-led Rockin' Roulettes, he got the position in the Beat Farmers' when the group's first choice as bassist left before the band had even performed its first gig.

"I was basically on my knees bowing down to Dan," Love said. "I was very conscious about being the best I could be, because those guys were all such hot players.

"Dan knew exactly what he was doing. I was this young, good-looking kid and he thought I'd be a perfect addition to the band — but he never told me I was in it! It was a thin line and I had to really behave myself for a long time, because they could have had anybody in town as their bassist. I got really lucky, to be honest, really, really lucky."

Larger than life, on stage and off, McLain died on stage, mid-song, during a 1995 Beat Farmers' gig in Whistler, Canada. He was only 40.

Buddy Blue, who left the band after only three years to forge his own artistic path, died at his La Mesa home in 2006. He was 48. Like, McLain, Blue (real name: Bernard Seigal) died of a heart attack.

The original edition of the Beat Farmers lasted until just 1986, when Joey Harris ably took over for Blue. Harris remained in the group until McLain's death nine years later and was featured on the band's third through seventh albums, the majority of which were released by either Curb Records or its parent company, MCA.

But the Beat Farmers were significant for more than just musical reasons.

They created a scene of their own, first at the Spring Valley Inn, then at Bodie's and other San Diego-area clubs. In McLain, they had gifted visual artist who drew the band's posters and flyers with colorful verve. He also created the Beat Farmers Almanac and the band's distinctively lettered "The Beat Farmers" logo.

Moreover, where virtually every San Diego band and solo artist of note before them had no choice but to to move to Los Angeles if they wanted to earn a record deal — including Tom Waits, Iron Butterfly, Stephen Bishop and Gary Puckett & The Union Gap — the Beat Farmers elected to stay based in San Diego. Their example inspired subsequent generations of bands, including Rocket From The Crypt and The Rugburns, to do the same after they got their own national record deals.

"We weren't planning on leaving San Diego," Raney said.

"We figured if we had to do something in Los Angeles, we'd drive up there and do it. I don't think any of us really like the LA scene and having lived up there myself for a while in my earlier days, I was so happy to get back to San Diego. We made T-shirts and they all said 'San Diego, California, because we thought we could help San Diego become a little more known."

The impact the group had in its hometown, and beyond, was significant for audiences and fellow performers alike.

"I desperately wanted to be in the Snuggle Bunnies and in Dick's next band, the Beat Farmers," Mojo Nixon recalled in a 2019 Union-Tribune interview. "Dick told me: 'There's only room for one monkey in this band, and I'm it'!"

"Mojo used to open for us in the old days," Raney said, "before he turned into a big deal. "On one of our first tours, we took Mojo with us all across the nation."

The first edition of the Beat Farmers earned an instant fan in then-San Diego State University Student Dan Perloff, who was working here at the time as the local marketing rep for the Los Angeles indie label Rhino Records. His enthusiasm for the Beat Farmers was so palpable that he almost single-handedly got the band signed to Rhino in 1984.

"All these different people came to hear us at the Spring Valley Inn — the punk-rockers, the New Wavers, bikers and old country-music guys — and everybody liked what we were doing and got along," Raney said.

"Then Dan Perloff came in and he said: 'I love this band!' That led to us recording 'Live at the Spring Valley Inn,' which originally was just a local release on Buddy's label, as a kind of demo tape for Rhino. When we were getting ready to rerelease 'Tales of the New West,' Dan said we should throw the live album in and make it a two-disc set."

Before he moved here to attend SDSU, Perloff had become an avid follower of various roots-rock bands in Los Angeles. His favorites included Los Lobos, The Blasters and the proudly twangy Rank and File, which was co-founded by Carlsbad brothers Chip and Tony Kinman (the latter of whom died in 2018).

"I discovered George Jones and country music on a grander scale through hearing groups like Rank and File," Perloff said. "When I heard the Beat Farmers at the Spring Valley Inn, I thought they were the best of everything — Jerry and Buddy, especially, with Dan providing a unique comic touch. And I could go hear them twice every weekend in Spring Valley. I started lobbying for Rhino to sign the band."

Hubba, hubba, hubba!

The Beat Farmers' landmark debut album, "Tales of the New West," was released by Rhino in 1985. A gem of no-nonsense rock, country and cow-punk — its 12 songs clock in at a remarkably compact 31 minutes and 39 seconds — "Tales of the New West" will be reissued May 7 on vinyl by Beverly Hills-based Blixa Sounds, which counts Perloff as its marketing director.

The digitally remastered album is now available as a deluxe, two-CD version set that pairs it with the 21-song "Live at the Spring Valley Inn, 1983." Originally released in 2003 on Blue's label, Clarence Records, the live album was recorded on a two-track Teac tape recorder. It was released on vinyl in a limited edition, two-album set for Record Store Day last fall.

"That sold out almost instantly. Now, you can only find it on eBay," said Perloff, who had The Farmers play at his wedding a few years ago.

The rough and ready "Live at the Spring Valley Inn, 1983" captures its time and place as the original Beat Farmers flex their musical muscles with spunk, efficiency and a sense of purpose rare in such a young band. That sense of purpose was a constant until McLain died 12 years later,

Those qualities are even more in evidence on "Tales of the New West," which was produced by Los Lobos' Steve Berlin and recorded on a shoestring budget of just $4,000. Guests on the album include former Snuggle Bunnies Harris and Kamanski, Rank and File's Kinman Brothers, The Bangles' Vicki Peterson, The Plimsouls' Peter Case, and — playing the sax solo on "Showbiz" — "Tales of the New West" producer Berlin.

"We loved our jobs and it showed," Love said.

"That first record, for me, was a joy. We recorded most of it in one night in Hollywood at Capitol Records, in the same basement studio that Frank Sinatra recorded in. It was so exciting for us. Our songs were well-written and the fact we had been playing them for a while in clubs meant we were used to playing those songs. We just dialed them up and they came out perfectly."

"Tales of the New West" features such Beat Farmers' classics as Raney's "Selfish Heart," the resplendent "Bigger Stones" and "The California Kid" (both expertly written by Kamanski, the latter as a theme song for Country Dick). These songs appear alongside hard-driving versions of Bruce Springsteen's "Reason to Believe," Velvet Underground's "There She Goes Again" and Kingston Trio alum John Stewart's "Never Goin' Back."

Another San Diegan, Dane Conover, wrote "Happy Boy," which Montana made into an audience sing-along with such lines as: I was walkin' down the street on a sunny day/ Hubba, hubba, hubba, hubba, hubba ... Well, I'm a happy boy/ Happy boy!

"We were little bit rockabilly and a lot rock 'n' roll, and we also had roots in punk-rock," said Raney, who grew up in El Cajon and befriended soon-to-be-legendary music critic Lester Bangs when both were in the eighth grade.

"We fit in a lot of musical areas and that enabled us to open for a lot of different bands in LA, from The Blasters and Los Lobos to The Bangles and T.S.O.L. Later, when we started touring nationally, we opened concerts for everyone from Joe Walsh and Johnny Winter to Jefferson Starship and, at River Fest in Minneapolis, Stevie Wonder. And we did very well on our own tours, headlining clubs the size of the (600-capacity) Belly Up."

The Beat Farmers so impressed David Letterman when they appeared on his TV show in 1991 that he said he'd like to become a member of the band. Ironically, the song the group performed that night, Harris' haunting "Hideway," found a goggle-clad, atypically subdued McLain playing an almost inaudible accordion. That move may have been made to protect the members of Letterman's band, who accompanied the Beat Farmers for their network TV debut.

Or, as Raney once noted of McLain in a Union-Tribune interview: "He's the only person I've ever seen knock himself out with his own guitar!"

The band's notoriety was so pervasive that even Kenny Rogers became aware of them, in particular the McLain-sung version of "Lucille," at least after the fact.

"I think someone played me their version on YouTube," Rogers said in a 2013 Union-Tribune interview. Is that the one where they sing: 'You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille — you whore, you (female dog)?' I like it when people take songs to a different level."

Like Raney, Love is quick to make an important distinction.

"The Country Dick Montana you saw onstage was very different from Dan McLain," the bassist stressed. "Dan was a very thoughtful guy and he became a dear friend of mine."

After the Beat Farmers' debut album had been released by Rhino, the band's manager got the group a new recording contract with Curb Records, which was owned and distributed by MCA. It was, in theory, a sound idea. In practice, not so much, as the label repeatedly feuded with the band.

Executives at the company vetoed songs the band wanted to record and at one point attempted to have McClain kicked out of the lineup. In 1995, barely half a year before his death, Curb released a "Best of the Beat Farmers" compilation without the band's knowledge or input. McLain only learned of its release when this reporter received a promotional copy of the album from MCA and called to ask him about it.

"Curb used one of our old photos on the cover and did the album as cheaply as they possibly could," Raney said with a sigh. "They didn't even ask us: 'What do you guys think your "Best" is?' It was ridiculous."

Love agreed, adding: "Curb tried to force us to record songs written by somebody whose (music) publishing they controlled — and those songs were awful! We'd look at them like: 'Are you kidding us? We have some of the finest songwriters around in our band and you want us to play this crap?' "

Hometown heroes who toured the nation and Europe multiple times, the Beat Farmers performed here at the Street Scene festival more than any other San Diego band in the event's 25-year history. McLain's 1995 death led his bandmates to wisely announce that the Beat Farmers were history, although they subsequently performed together in different configurations under different band names.

"We always gave it our all," Raney said.

"If the Beat Farmers were opening a concert, the headlining band had to bring its 'A-game,' or we would steal the show. And if we were headlining on an off night in Wichita, in between major cities, and it wasn't a large crowd, we'd work harder and do even more. We built a nice audience, and I was proud of the fact that we could go out and do successful tours, even when we didn't have a new album out to promote."

"That's what I'm proudest of," Love agreed. "We always put on a good show, always."