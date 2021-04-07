Merry Clayton, co-star of Oscar-winning ’20 Feet from Stardom,’ soars on ‘Beautiful Scars’ after grisly crash

Vocal dynamo Merry Clayton was just 16 when she became the lead female singer in the Ray Charles Orchestra and 20 when she famously duetted with Mick Jagger on the Rolling Stones' classic "Gimme Shelter." She was 21 when she sang on Neil Young's equally classic "Southern Man" and on much of Carole King's landmark album, "Tapestry."

Now, at the age of 73, Clayton — who co-starred in the 2014 Oscar-winning music documentary "20 Feet From Stardom" — is back with "Beautiful Scars," her first solo album since 1994. Born out of tragedy, it marks the start of an inspirational new chapter for the versatile singer, who has collaborated with everyone from Bob Dylan, Michael Jackson and Coldplay to Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and Lynyrd Skynyrd (that's her singing on the choruses of "Sweet Home Alabama").

Ten songs strong, "Beautiful Scars" is Clayton's first solo outing since she was in a horrific 2014 car crash in Los Angeles. Her injuries were so severe that both her legs had to be amputated at the knees, followed by five months of hospitalization and years of grueling daily physical therapy.

Such a devastating experience would likely have ended the careers of many musicians. But not Clayton, a New Orleans native who grew up singing gospel music in church and has retained her deep faith throughout her career.

"If I can make it through this journey, anybody can," she said. "I've been through fire, rain, a storm, a hurricane, and everything else. But I came through it with joyfulness and being thankful."

Those qualities of joy and gratitude emanate from every note Clayton triumphantly sings on her new solo album, her first since 1994's aptly titled "Miracles." With palpable fervor, she draws heavily from her gospel roots to make a strong case for human resiliency and the power to overcome soul- and body-sapping adversity.

"I am excited for the world to hear Merry's new record because she continues to be a major source of inspiration and a gift to the music community," said San Diego-bred bass great Nathan East. He performs on five of "Beautiful Scar's" songs, including the cathartic title track, "God's Love" and Leon Russell's timeless "A Song for You," which was also featured on her second solo album, 1971's superb "Merry Clayton."

"I first worked with Merry back in the day on some live shows, and she has always been one of my favorite singers," continued East, whose many other credits range from Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton to Patti LaBelle and Donna Summer.

"To join Merry in the studio for her new project was nothing short of a complete joy. The songs, production and her singing were all to the highest standard. But most impressive was her unwavering spirit and the joy and love that she filled the room with."

'I was never intimidated'

Filling a room with her luminous, intensely soulful singing has been a trademark of Clayton's since her days singing at New Orleans' New Zion Baptist Church, where her father, Rev. A.G. Williams Clayton, presided.

Sam Cooke, whose song "Touch the Hem of His Garment" Clayton performs on her new album, sang at her father's church with his group, The Soul Stirrers. During services, Clayton would sometimes sit in between gospel-music legend Mahalia Jackson and rising gospel star Linda Hopkins.

Clayton's ability to nearly match Jackson's roof-raising vocal firepower and heavenly melismas at such a young age led to her earning the sobriquet "Little Mahalia," as she now proudly recalls.

Her family moved to Los Angeles when she was 8 and Clayton began singing at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Soon thereafter, she befriended Billy Preston, who became a close friend and her band mate in the Ray Charles Orchestra when both were still teenagers. Prior to being hired by Charles, Clayton was chosen by Bobby Darin to duet with him on his swinging 1963 big-band romp, "Who Can I Count On?" She was 14 at the time.

Clayton laughed heartily when asked if it was intimidating for her as a teenager to work with Charles and Darin.

"When you have been in church and were trained like I was, nothing intimidates you," she replied.

"If you can stand up and sing in church, in front of a serious audience, you can sing in front of anyone. If you're off, they will tell you! I was never intimidated."

Her skill and confidence immediately impressed Ode Records founder Lou Adler, who produced Clayton's first four solo albums for Ode in the 1970s. He also co-produced her new album, "Beautiful Scars," which is being released Friday by Motown Gospel, a subsidiary of Motown Records.

Their musical partnership began 52 years ago when Adler put together a vocal ensemble of top studio session singers, under the name The Brothers & Sisters of L.A. The resulting album "Dylan's Gospel" featured 10 Bob Dylan songs restyled for a gospel choir. The lineup included future Dylan backing singer Clydie King, who died in 2019. The then still-teenaged Clayton performed lead vocals on two of the album's songs.

"I first met Merry in 1969 while recording 'Dylan's Gospel,'" Adler said via email. "She did 'The Times They Are A Changin' and 'The Mighty Quinn.' I was impressed with her confidence and overwhelmed by her vocal ability."

Clayton, who fondly refers to Adler as "Uncle Lou," vividly remembers that long-ago recording session.

"Gene Page did the arrangements for the album and he phoned me to come down and do a couple of the songs," Clayton said, speaking by phone from Los Angeles. "Gene asked me if I could lead the choir on those two songs, and I said: 'Of course, I can!'

"I met Lou when it was time for me to sing 'The Times They Are a-Changin'. I did it with all my vigor and heart. Lou went berserk and offered me a (solo) record deal. That was my first meeting with Lou. And from then to this day, he is still the dearest and greatest friend I have."

Adler was confident Clayton's solo album for Ode would establish her as a star in her own right. Yet, while critically acclaimed, they never took off commercially and she deftly returned to elevating the music of other artists as a first-call studio session singer.

That she ended up contributing to so many classic recordings is a source of understandable pride for Clayton.

Did she have sense at the time that these recordings would have such an enduring impact?

"Not a clue, not a clue," replied Clayton, who laughingly recalls she had never heard of the Rolling Stones when she got the late-night call in 1969 to contribute the pivotal vocal parts to "Gimme Shelter.

Very pregnant at the time, she arrived at the studio with her hair in curlers, wearing pajamas and a mink coat. She quickly nailed her part with electrifying results, but only after Mick Jagger and Keith Richards explained that the lyrics she was being asked to sing — Rape! Murder! It's just a shot away, it's just a shot away — were condemning violence, not glorifying it.

"I was just doing what I always did at every session: My best," Clayton said matter-of-factly.

"I would go in, kick a little ass and give it my all. I never went in willy-nilly or spaced out. No! A session was a session. At the end of that session, a paper was signed, and it was called a check. I didn't know what everything I took on musically would do. I didn't know what 'Gimme Shelter' or (Carole King's) 'Tapestry' would do. I did not have a clue.

"But I knew I would give it my all and that I would never skimp on anything I sang. People ask me: Do you know how many records you have sang on? I don't."

She laughed.

"When he was about 5, my grandson, Curtis, was sitting at the table in the kitchen, looking at his phone, as I was making dinner," Clayton recalled. "Curtis turned around, looked at me, and said: 'Grandma, do you know who you are?' "

She laughed again.

"Then Curtis said: 'You're my grandmother, but you're Merry Clayton!' I said: 'Well, yeah, but — most of all — I'm your grandmother.' Then Curtis came over to me, with a look on his face, and said: 'But do you know who you are, grandma?' And I said: 'Get away from me!' "

Her devotion and luminous singing are the reasons Clayton's recording career is now in its seventh decade. She also credits a third key factor.

"Lou Adler, my 'uncle,' is my angel on earth and always has been. From the day I met him, he's always been my angel. God will get you an angel. We all have angels in our lives, but you have to be aware of who they are. Lou is my angel on earth. I'm so grateful to him, but he never wants to hear that. He gets tired of me saying: 'Lou, thank you.' "

Following her 2014 car crash, Adler kept close watch on Clayton during her extended treatment at UCLA's Reagan Hospital.

"I never went to visit Merry at the hospital — she wasn't receiving guests," he said via email. "I spoke to her daily. ... I am on the Board of Directors at UCLA and was kept up to date as to her medical condition on a regular basis."

Upon being informed by her doctors that her both her lower legs would have to be amputated, Clayton immediately asked if she would still be able to sing. Informed that her voice had not been impacted, she began singing "I Can Still Shine," the Ashford & Simpson song that she performs in the 1987 film comedy "Maid to Order."

Clayton credits Adler for being a key impetus in her recording a new album.

"Lou made my mind up for me," she recalled. "He said: 'You have to get back in the (recording) studio.' I said: 'I don't know if I want to do that, Lou. I'm just seven months into my recovery and I've only been home from the hospital for two months.' But even when I was in the hospital, Lou said: 'Merry, you have to sing again.'

"Right after I met with Lou and ('Beautiful Scars' co-producer) Terry Young, the songs just started to come to us. When it got out in the wind that I was doing a project, I heard from musicians everywhere saying: 'I want to play on it.' "

Clayton's first recording after her harrowing car accident was on Coldplay's "Adventure of a Lifetime" and "Up & Up," two songs from the English rock band's 2015 album, "A Head Full of Dreams." She contributed her parts to the songs just eight months after being released from the hospital.

Coldplay's members were unaware of Clayton's accident until she arrived at the recording studio.

"It had been a dream to work with her, so we just called her up," Coldplay singer Chris Martin said in a 2015 interview with The Sun newspaper in England.

"She came in a wheelchair and did her thing, and then said: 'I just lost my legs.' We didn't know. She'd just come out of the hospital the week before, but was so full of joy, gratitude, love and life."

Clayton's new album features the Martin-penned "Love is a Mighty River," which teams her with South Africa's Soweto Choir. But it is the title track of "Beautiful Scars," written by Diane Warren, that best exemplifies Clayton's spirit and tenacity.

Intriguingly, Warren had written the song before Clayton's accident and had it at the ready when Adler asked if Warren would contribute a song to the album. Clayton was stunned by how well the words to "Beautiful Scars" captured her ability to rise above adversity and thrive anew.

"When I read those lyrics, it was like she wrote this song specifically for me," Clayton said. "It's one of the most beautiful songs I've ever had the opportunity to sing. Even though I've gone through what I have, my scars are not ugly. They are beautiful. Because I came through my whole situation with love and beauty and my philosophy of life intact.

"My godmother, Della Reese, told me many years ago: 'Honey, you don't get through this life without something happening to you, and you certainly don't get through life without some scars.' And when my (car accident) happened, she said: 'You'll be OK — that's life.'

"I believe my scars are beautiful because I came through this. It's not what you go through, it's how you come out of it. People say: 'My god, how can you go through all this with a positive attitude, when you lost your legs?' Well, I'm alive, my scars are beautiful, and I love to tell the story."

And what about the next chapter for Clayton, who sings up to an hour daily at home to keep her voice in shape?

"When the pandemic is over, I hope to perform and do another album project, God willing," she said.

"I'm just a vessel for God. If he provides the way, I will step in and do what I need to do. Because the gift God gave me is in my throat and it belongs to him. ... Everything I've ever done, God has provided."

Merry Clayton

Born: Dec. 25, 1948, in New Orleans

First recording: "Who Can I Count On?", a duet with Bobby Darin on his million-selling album, "You're the Reason I'm Living" (1963)

First solo singles: "The Doorbell Rings" (1962) and "It's in His Kiss" (1963)

First road work: Clayton toured with the Ray Charles Orchestra from 1966 to 1968 as the lead singer in his four-woman vocal group, The Raelettes. She is featured on The Raelettes' 1968 album, "Souled Out," which also features Ike & Tina Turner and was credited (for contractual reasons) to The Raelets.

Learning from Ray Charles: "The most important thing I learned from him was to know your part, know your worth, and to not go into a musical situation high-stepping. You have to know the music."

First solo album: "Gimme Shelter" (1970)

Recording credits: Too many to count! Some of Clayton's most celebrated vocals are featured on the Rolling Stones' "Gimme Shelter," Neil Young's "Southern Man," Joe Cocker's "Feelin' Alright," Carole King's "Way Over Yonder," Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama," Donald Byrd & The Blackbyrds' "Rock Creek Park," Tom Scott & The L.A. Express' "Jump Back," Tori Amos' "Cornflake Girl," and G-Love & Special Sauce's "One Night Romance."

First Grammy nomination: "Oh, No, Not My Baby" (1972, for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance)

First Grammy win: Best Music Film (2014, for "20 Feet from Stardom")

Movie and TV credits: Clayton sang "Yes" on the soundtrack of the 1987 film "Dirty Dancing" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in the 1970 film "Brewster McCloud." She appears on screen singing "I Can Still Shine" in 1987's "Maid to Order" and, in 1977 and 1978, appeared as the character Verna Lee Jordan in 17 episodes of the TV series "Cagney & Lacey." She also sang "Keep Your Eye on the Sparrow," the theme song to the 1970s TV series "Baretta."

Did you know? The London Symphony Orchestra's all-star 1972 double-album version of The Who's rock opera "Tommy" featured Clayton performing "The Acid Queen." The 1975 film version of "Tommy" featured Tina Turner portraying and singing "The Acid Queen."

Family affair: Clayton's son, former San Diego radio DJ Kevin Amy, sings on her 1980 solo album, "Emotion." Her granddaughter, Kyliyah, sings on Clayton's new album, "Beautiful Scars," which also features a vintage tenor saxophone solo by her late husband, former Ray Charles Orchestra musical director Joe Amy (who died in 2002). Her younger brother, Fallbrook resident Sam Clayton, has been the percussionist in the celebrated band Little Feat since 1973.

Quote of note: "How would I like to be remembered? Well, let me tell you: I'd like to be remembered. To quote the song by Quincy Jones and (pioneering Los Angeles rap group) The Watts Prophets: 'From the basement of my heart to the balcony of my mind,' I'd just like to remembered."