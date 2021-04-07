Alan Jackson to release first album in six years in May

Alan Jackson’s first studio album in six years is “a little harder country” than his past work, he says.

“Where Have You Gone,” due May 14, is a 21-song collection that circles themes of sorrow, love, the South, cheating, drinking, children aging and parents dying.

The Newnan, Georgia, native who has long lived in Nashville, Tennessee, said that when he writes, “I visualize back home and growing up,”

Jackson wrote 15 of the songs on “Where Have You Gone,” which he worked on with longtime producer Keith Stegall. Among the tracks are two written for his daughters’ weddings – “You’ll Always Be My Baby” and “I Do” – and a tribute to his mother, who died in 2017, with “Where Her Heart Has Always Been.”

Here is the track list for the upcoming album “Where Have You Gone”:

1. “Where Have You Gone” (Alan Jackson)

2. “Wishful Drinkin’” (Alan Jackson)

3. “I Can Be That Something” (Alan Jackson)

4. “Where the Cottonwood Grows” (Alan Jackson)

5. “Way Down In My Whiskey” (Alan Jackson)

6. “Things That Matter” (Robert Keith Stegall, Michael White)

7. “Livin’ On Empty” (Alan Jackson)

8. “You’ll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters’ Weddings)” (Alan Jackson)

9. “Where Her Heart Has Always Been (Written for Mama’s funeral with an old recording of her reading from The Bible)” (Alan Jackson)

10. “The Boot” (Adam Wright)

11. “Back” (Alan Jackson)

12. “Write It In Red” (Alan Jackson)

13. “So Late So Soon” (Scotty Emerick, Daniel Tashian, Sarah Buxton)

14. “This Heart Of Mine” (Adam Wright)

15. “A Man Who Never Cries” (Alan Jackson)

16. “Chain” (Alan Jackson)

17. “I Was Tequila” (Alan Jackson)

18. “I Do (Written for Daughters’ Weddings)” (Alan Jackson)

19. “Beer:10” (Alan Jackson)

20. “The Older I Get”* (Hailey Whitters, Adam Wright, Sarah Turner) Extra Track: “That’s The Way Love Goes” (A Tribute to Merle Haggard) (Lefty Frizzell, Whitey Shafer)