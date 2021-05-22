NC bluegrass legend Tommy Edwards, recipient of the state’s highest honor, has died

Legendary bluegrass guitarist and musician Tommy Edwards. FJ Ventre

Legendary bluegrass guitarist and musician Tommy Edwards, a North Carolina native who on Friday received the state’s highest honor, has died. He was 75 years old.

Born July 20, 1945 in Siler City, Edwards was said to be as old as bluegrass itself. It was the same year that Earl Scruggs joined Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys and ushered in the new genre.

Throughout his life, Edwards gained renown as a player and songwriter, twice winning the world championship title for bluegrass guitar at the Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers and Bluegrass Festival. He also served in the North Carolina National Guard, and taught state history for decades in Chatham County public schools.

Edwards received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award from Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday. It is among the state’s highest honors.

Interviews with friends and fellow musicians paint a portrait of a man with phenomenal talent and unending support for those around him.

“If you ever met him, you would recognize that he touched your life in some way,” said Rick Lafleur, a band-mate and decades-long friend of Edwards. “He was a joy to be around. He really was.”

‘Hardcore bluegrass, all the way.’

“Tommy was exceptional,” said David Brower, the executive director of PineCone, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting and preserving folk arts and music. “His right hand was just explosive, in terms of how nimble he worked through tunes.”

Jim Watson, a musician and longtime friend of Edwards, described him as “hardcore bluegrass, all the way.”

“He was, in some ways, the quintessential bluegrass musician,” Watson added, emphasizing he was a versatile singer and player with mastery over many songs and instruments.

Joe Newberry, another musician who had known Edwards for decades, said his time as a teacher influenced his habits as a musician.

“He was always sharing what he knew, with audiences and with young folk,” he said. “That was a hallmark of Tommy, that he loved playing with folks and was not above learning new licks even though he was an established player. He listened deep, and played just the same.”

Newberry said Edwards was the kind of person to never miss a show, always showing up to support his friends and fellow musicians.

To Brower, Edwards “epitomized the spirit of bluegrass and old time music from the Piedmont, where strangers can sit down and play tunes and get to know each other through the music.”

And that’s just how the musician met Lafleur, Watson and Newberry — all of whom recall first meeting Edwards through the music.

“It’s one of those things where the music forms a strong bond,” Lafleur said.

Edwards’ band, The Bluegrass Experience, had planned to celebrate its 50th anniversary this month.

“Tommy was never a star. He didn’t have any gold records,” Brower said. “But he played with passion. He played with heart. Music was a huge part of his life.”

Edwards, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, died Saturday morning. He is survived by his wife, Cindy.

“Whenever people gather in our region to play a tune, we’ll think about Tommy,” Newberry said. “How he was always ready for the next tune, the next show.”